Seattle streetcar ridership on the rise | LOCALLY FUNDED

Seattle streetcar ridership is rising for the fifth year in a row.

The First Hill Line saw 6% growth in 2025, and its annual ridership ranks within the top 25% of all King County Metro transit routes. King County Metro is the agency that operates many buses throughout the city, including RapidRide lines.

The South Lake Union Line saw a 26% bump in 2025 compared to 2024, and preliminary 2026 data shows strong daily ridership, continuing 2025 trends.

Both lines offer zero-emissions travel for just a few dollars. With level boarding and more space for riders than a typical bus, they offer a comfortable option for traveling around the neighborhood and a portal to our regional transit system.

Together, they connect some of Seattle’s busiest downtown neighborhoods to light rail stations and major destinations.

The South Lake Union Streetcar connects to Westlake Center, where you’ll find access to the Link light rail and monorail to Seattle Center. The First Hill Streetcar connects to King Street Station for Amtrak and Sounder trains, and serves hospitals, local schools, and more.

Thanks to the Seattle Transit Measure (STM), both the First Hill Streetcar and the South Lake Union Streetcar lines are a reliable service circulating residents, employees, and visitors to work, art, music, and great food.

Learn more about Seattle’s streetcars below.

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First Hill Streetcar: 10 years of service connecting neighborhoods from Pioneer Square to Capitol Hill

The First Hill Streetcar shortly after unveiling a new “Filipinotown” exterior in May 2025. This design highlights the important contributions of Filipino Americans to Seattle’s rich cultural tapestry. Photo: SDOT

Over the past decade, this line has become an important part of how people move through some of Seattle’s most active neighborhoods. With support from the Seattle Transit Measure, it continues to provide frequent service and strong connections across the city.

The 2.5-mile First Hill Streetcar includes 10 stops. The line was built and funded by Sound Transit. It serves a broad mix of destinations including Capitol Hill, First Hill, Yesler Terrace, the Central Area, Chinatown-International District, and Pioneer Square.

Along the way, it links riders to some of Seattle’s highest equity priority areas, major medical centers, and colleges and universities.

Even though it travels a relatively short distance, it plays a big role in the regional transit system. The line also connects riders to:

Link light rail at Capitol Hill Station and International District/Chinatown Station

Sounder commuter rail and Amtrak at King Street Station

King County Metro bus service at several points along the route

That makes the streetcar a bridge between local trips and the larger regional network.

The First Hill Streetcar runs:

Every 12 minutes on weekdays from 6–9 AM and 4–7 PM

on weekdays from and Every 15 minutes on weekends and from 9 AM to 4 PM on weekdays

Frequent service makes transit easier to use. Riders can show up knowing another streetcar is coming soon, especially during key commuting hours. Ridership rose by 6% in 2025, with annual ridership ranking within the top 25% of all King County Metro transit routes!

2025 ridership levels are estimates based on automatic passenger counter data. Ridership is considered final after FTA acceptance in June during the National Transit Data validation process.

South Lake Union Streetcar: 19 years of connecting SLU and downtown

The South Lake Union Streetcar has now provided 19 years of service, supporting development of the neighborhood in the early years and connecting one of Seattle’s busiest employment and innovation centers to downtown and the wider transit network.

This line runs 1.3 miles and includes 7 stops connecting South Lake Union to Downtown Seattle and giving riders a simple way to travel between two of the city’s busiest areas. Along the route, the line provides access to major destinations such as:

Local parks, civic spaces, and museums

Medical and research institutions

Major employers

Shopping and restaurants

Downtown connections and services

The line was largely funded through a Local Improvement District supported by neighboring property owners. It also played a key role in the growth of South Lake Union as a major medical and technology hub.

The South Lake Union Streetcar expands access to the larger transit network. It connects riders to:

Link light rail at Westlake Station

The Seattle Center Monorail

King County Metro bus routes at several points

Those links make it easier for riders to continue their trip without a car, whether they are commuting, heading to an appointment, or visiting downtown destinations.

The South Lake Union Streetcar runs:

Every 12 minutes on weekdays from 7AM-7 PM , providing peak service levels for the majority of the day!

on weekdays from , providing peak service levels for the majority of the day! Every 15 minutes on weekends and from 6–7 AM and 7–9 PM on weekdays

That level of service helps the streetcar stay useful throughout the day, not just during commute hours. In 2025, ridership on the South Lake Union Streetcar increased 26% compared to 2024. Preliminary 2026 data shows strong daily ridership, continuing 2025 trends.

2025 ridership levels are estimates based on automatic passenger counter data. Ridership is considered final after FTA acceptance in June during the National Transit Data validation process.

A year after the “Filipinotown” addition to the Seattle Streetcar, that cultural update continues to carry special meaning. The Chinatown-International District streetcar vehicle design now includes text representing Filipinotown, honoring the rich cultural history and lasting contributions of the Filipino community, especially in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District. It is a visible reminder that transit can do more than connect places. It can also reflect and celebrate the communities it serves. Learn more.

Local funding matters

Local funding sources like the Seattle Transit Measure and the Seattle Transportation Levy are critical for maintaining and modernizing our city’s transportation network and making transit more reliable and accessible.

Thank you, Seattle.

With support from the Seattle Transit Measure, these Seattle Streetcar routes keep people moving and help make Seattle’s transit system stronger as a whole.

Whether you are heading to class, commuting to work, visiting a medical center, or meeting friends across town, the streetcar remains a practical, comfortable, and reliable way to get there.

Stay connected

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