CPW hosting 2026 Spinney Pike Management Tournaments

Northern pike caught at Spinney Mountain State Park, courtesy: Nate Zelinsky/Tightline Outdoors

May 28, 2026

Colorado Parks and Wildlife hosting Spinney Pike Management Tournaments

LAKE GEORGE, Colo. — Colorado Parks and Wildlife is hosting monthly northern pike fishing tournaments at Spinney Mountain State Park from June 1 through September 30. Over the last several years, CPW has observed an increase in the number of predatory pike in the reservoir, resulting in a lower trout population and a lack of trout in certain age classes. The tournaments will help restore the balance of northern pike and trout through angler harvest. CPW is partnering with Tightline Outdoors and Colorado Trout Unlimited for tournament management and marketing. Only northern pike harvested from Spinney will be eligible for tournament prizes.

“Spinney Mountain Reservoir is a destination trout fishery, and Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s primary management goal is to provide trophy trout for anglers,” said CPW Northeast Region Senior Aquatic Biologist Kyle Battige. “However, our recent sampling efforts have shown more northern pike and fewer trout. Anglers can help achieve a better balance at Spinney by participating in these tournaments. We are not looking to eradicate northern pike. We are hoping to remove smaller pike to reduce the overall population and, therefore, improve the trout fishery while maintaining quality opportunities for pike.”

Participants must register for the Spinney Pike Management Tournament and upload photos on the Fishing Chaos app. Anglers can create a free user account to use Fishing Chaos, but GPS or location settings must be enabled in order for the location of the catch to be verified on the app. After registering, tournament participants must pick up the official soft tape measure at the Aquatic Nuisance Species station at Spinney Reservoir. Participants without smart phones may upload photos on a tablet located at the ANS station near the park entrance. All anglers must have a valid Colorado fishing license and a state parks pass to enter Spinney Mountain State Park.

The tournament will have three categories with prizes awarded each month: Most Points, Youth Angler, and Mystery Prize. Anglers 17-years-old and younger are eligible to enter the Youth Angler category. A points system will be used for the Most Points category. Northern pike 32 inches and under are worth three points. Pike measuring longer than 32 inches are worth one point. First prize for Most Points Adult Angler will be $500, second place will be $250, and third will be awarded $150. Two Mystery Prize winners will be chosen monthly. Winners will be notified within two weeks after the category has closed.

Anglers must prepare their harvests for human consumption and follow fishing regulations for Spinney Reservoir. Harvested fish anglers do not want to keep may be placed into the donation freezer at the Spinney ANS station. Angling is limited to flies and lures only. No salt, scent, bait fishing or snagging will be allowed. The bag and possession limit for trout is one with a minimum size of 20 inches.

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PHOTO CUTLINES:

Left: Angler enjoying Spinney Mountain State Park

Right: Northern pike