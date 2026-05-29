Emergency fish salvage begins June 1 at Nee Noshe Reservoir

LAMAR, Colo. – Colorado Parks and Wildlife announces an emergency public fish salvage effective June 1 at Nee Noshe Reservoir on Queens State Wildlife Area, Kiowa County, approximately 21 miles north of Lamar and 12 miles south of Eads.

Due to ongoing drought and reduced reservoir operations, Nee Noshe Reservoir is drying and is not expected to fill in the foreseeable future. Realizing the entire fishery may be lost, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is authorizing a public salvage to optimize use of the fishery resource in accordance with Parks and Wildlife Commission Regulation 104.G.

"Nee Noshe Reservoir is experiencing the effects of ongoing drought and reduced reservoir operations, and current conditions indicate the reservoir is unlikely to refill in the foreseeable future," said Jim Ramsay, CPW Aquatic Biologist. "With the potential loss of the fishery, this public salvage gives anglers an opportunity to utilize the resource while conditions still allow."

Nee Noshe Reservoir is a popular fishing destination within the Queens State Wildlife Area in Kiowa County. The fishery has historically offered anglers walleye, saugeye, wiper, channel catfish, crappie, and largemouth bass. The emergency public fish salvage provides anglers an opportunity to utilize the fishery resource while conditions allow as ongoing drought and reduced reservoir operations continue to affect the reservoir.

The emergency public fish salvage applies only to Nee Noshe Reservoir.

A valid Colorado fishing license is required in accordance with Colorado statutes. Current size, bag and possession limits are suspended only for Nee Noshe Reservoir until the emergency public fish salvage is lifted.

Anglers may use only those angling methods currently legal at the reservoir. Notification of the salvage opening and closure will be made through signs posted at the reservoir.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife will announce the end date of the emergency public fish salvage when conditions change or the salvage is complete.

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