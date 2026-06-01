Spotter AI Announces Four Major Updates Across Drivers, Recruiting And Freight Intelligence

Spotter AI Spotter Lens Spotter Load Board Spotter Driver App

Spotter AI announced major updates to Spotter Driver, CRM, Lens & Load Board, expanding AI-powered tools for trucking ops, dispatch & recruiting.

DARIEN, IL, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spotter AI, a technology company delivering premium AI-powered backend tools for trucking fleets and drivers, has announced major updates and expanded services across its growing logistics ecosystem. Building on the success of its safety and compliance platform, Sentinel and TMS powerhouse (Spotter TMS), Spotter AI is continuing to modernize freight operations through new mobile tools, recruiting tech and intelligence solutions for the transportation industry.

Designed for modern freight brokers, carriers and drivers, Spotter AI’s expanding platform combines dispatch management, recruiting, communication, analytics and automation into one connected ecosystem that keeps fleets moving efficiently. In addition to its enterprise fleet solutions, Spotter AI now offers two free online tools designed to help trucking professionals navigate the freight market more efficiently.

Spotter Driver → Helping drivers stay connected and informed on the road

Spotter CRM → Helping fleets recruit and manage hiring faster

Spotter Lens → Free freight market visibility

Spotter Load Board → AI-assisted freight workflow automation

Spotter Driver: Spotter recently updated its Spotter Driver mobile app for iOS and Google Play, streamlining communication, dispatch coordination, and document management for CDL drivers and carriers in real time. Designed for carriers using the Spotter.ai dispatch and Spotter TMS platform, the app improves operational visibility while giving drivers faster access to load information, notifications, and support on the road. The platform also provides carriers with a centralized system to manage driver profiles, permissions, and communication between drivers and dispatch teams.

Spotter CRM: Major updates are now live for the Spotter CRM app for iPadOS, helping recruiters and fleet teams manage candidates, track hiring progress, and close placements directly from their mobile devices with smart filters, fast search tools, and real time updates. The platform is now fully integrated with Spotter TMS, giving carriers and fleet operators one connected system for recruiting and transportation management across desktop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Spotter Lens: The online feature provides free freight market analytics and rankings across the United States. Users can analyze VAN, RFER, and FLAT freight categories to better understand demand and market conditions nationwide.

Spotter Load Board: The Chrome extension helps transportation professionals streamline freight operations through automation and AI powered insights. Features include click to email functionality, customizable templates, Gmail linked correspondence tracking, AI generated pricing analysis, “Best Load” recommendations, advanced filtering, and one click Google Maps integration for route planning.

“Our mission is to simplify and modernize freight operations using intelligent tools that save time, improve communication and help carriers make smarter decisions,” said Atavika from Spotter AI. “These latest updates further connect drivers, recruiters and fleet operators with real-time technology built specifically for the trucking industry.”

By combining automation, analytics and communication tools into one streamlined experience, Spotter AI continues positioning itself as a leading technology platform for the modern freight industry. For more information, visit www.spotter.ai.

About Spotter AI:

Spotter AI is a transportation technology company focused on bringing modern software, automation, and intelligent operational tools to the trucking industry. Built to help fleets move beyond outdated systems and disconnected workflows, Spotter AI delivers solutions that simplify operations, improve visibility, and increase efficiency across transportation businesses. Through AI-powered technology, automation, and industry-driven innovation, Spotter AI helps carriers, brokers, recruiters, and drivers reduce manual work, improve communication, and make smarter operational decisions every day.

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