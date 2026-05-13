GUIDES Capture Chaos and Clarity on New Single 'DRAIN'

GUIDES - Photo by Kristi Sipes GUIDES - Photo by Erica Rae Santmyer GUIDES - "Drain" artwork

The band unleashes the first of new music produced by Zac Diebels of Simon Says etc; announces upcoming show with Powerman 5000 and 12 Stones.

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GUIDES has released their powerful new single “DRAIN,”, marking the beginning of a bold new chapter for the group. Known for merging the textured aggression of nu metal with the emotional urgency and nuance of post hardcore, GUIDES continues to refine a sound that balances heavy, groove driven riffs with layered atmospheres and melodic intensity. The single is the first in a series of upcoming releases that signal the band stepping fully into their most focused and intentional era to date. The band will also celebrate the release on May 18 as they support Powerman 5000 and 12 Stones at Crafthouse in Pittsburgh.

A major force behind this evolution is their work with producer Zac “ZROKK” Diebels of Simon Says, Key to Arson, and Automatic Static. Songwriter/vocalist Jonathan Joseph’s admiration of late 90’s and early 2000’s Sacramento music, including Simon Says led to this full circle moment. Working closely with Diebels on “DRAIN” and forthcoming material, GUIDES has raised the bar in every aspect of their creative process, from songwriting to sonic identity. The collaboration on production brings a deeper level of purpose and precision to the band’s music while channeling a distinct Sacramento influence and raw sound that sharpens their already dynamic edge.

Built on high energy and visceral live performances, GUIDES has steadily carved out a presence in the regional heavy scene, sharing stages with artists such as Sevendust, Taproot, Cold, Orgy, Attack Attack!, and Simon Says. Their 2023 debut EP “When Everything Reverses” laid the groundwork with five tracks that blended heavy instrumentation with progressive experimentation, helping the band discover and define their voice. Drawing influence from Deftones, Taproot, and early Staind, alongside the melodic intensity of Finch, Thursday, and AFI, GUIDES has developed a sound that is both crushing and deeply expressive.

“DRAIN” arrives from a period of extreme contrast for the band, where career defining highs collided with deeply personal challenges. Written in real time during a chapter marked by loss, instability, recovery, and resilience, the song reflects raw and immediate emotion rooted in survival, relationships, and identity. At the same time, the band was achieving major milestones, including sold out performances and career defining shows. That tension fuels the new material, capturing growth through suffering and clarity through chaos.

With a lineup featuring Jonathan Joseph on vocals, Tim Evans on drums, and Zach Hess on guitar and bass, GUIDES is not reinventing itself, but refining its purpose with a sharper vision and a deeper understanding of what their music represents. Learn more about GUIDES at www.guidesmusic.com

Upcoming Shows:

5.18.26 - Crafthouse Stage & Grill - Pittsburgh, PA (w/ Powerman 5000, 12 Stones)

About GUIDES:

GUIDES is a modern hard rock band blending the textured aggression of nu metal with the emotional depth of post hardcore, delivering a sound built on heavy riffs, atmospheric layers, and melodic intensity. The band has quickly risen through the regional heavy scene, sharing stages with Sevendust, Taproot, Cold, Orgy, and Attack Attack! while building a reputation for raw, high energy live performances. With their debut EP "When Everything Reverses" and new material on the horizon for 2026, GUIDES continues to evolve into a more focused and emotionally driven force in heavy music.

GUIDES - "Drain" Official Visualizer

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