CivAll Helps Local Governments Consolidate Vendors and Reduce Software Costs
Local governments can replace multiple legacy vendors with a single platform, a single contract, and built-in compliance archiving across every digital channel.
Local governments often rely on software cobbled together through corporate acquisitions. Because these disconnected products do not natively communicate, municipalities pay for overlapping subscriptions, route support tickets to multiple vendors, and stitch together public records from several systems whenever a request comes in.
By moving to a unified platform, municipalities replace multiple vendor relationships with one contract, one predictable budget line, and one point of contact. Because CivAll operates as a single platform, essential functions like automated archiving and public records compliance are part of the foundation rather than a separate add-on. Local governments get a platform that automatically archives content across every digital channel, lowering the total cost of ownership while keeping residents informed.
The result is a platform that works the way local governments actually work. Communications staff publish once and reach every channel. IT manages one vendor instead of several. Records teams pull from one searchable archive. And city leaders get a single view of how their community is engaging.
For city and county leaders, consolidating around CivAll means reinvesting savings back into the residents they serve, while giving communications, IT, and records teams a single platform built for the way they actually work.
Christian Francis
CivAll by Social News Desk
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