Social News Desk Unveils CivAll at GSMCON: One Platform for Government Websites, Social Media, and Compliance

At GSMCON, attendees will get a preview of CivAll's ADA-compliant CMS and hear about upcoming products for social media management and compliance archiving.

GSMCON is the perfect venue to introduce CivAll to government communicators. We look forward to showing them how a unified platform can transform their daily workflows.” — Aaron King, CEO, CivAll

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CivAll by Social News Desk announces its plans for the 2026 Government Social Media Conference (GSMCON) . Taking place May 5–7, 2026, in New Orleans, Louisiana, the event will serve as a premier opportunity to introduce public sector communicators to CivAll: a purpose-built civic engagement platform designed to give local governments a single system for their website, social media, community messaging, and compliance archiving.GSMCON gathers more than 1,000 public sector communicators, public information officers, and digital strategists focused on one core premise: government social media is mission-critical. From public trust to crisis response to community engagement, everything flows through the communications team. At this year's conference, CivAll will be at Booth #8 to address one of the most persistent operational challenges those teams face, managing a patchwork of disconnected software tools that creates unnecessary friction and delays. Brian Ligon, Communications & Marketing Director for the City of Mont Belvieu, Texas, described the need directly: "Government communicators don't have time to manage several different platforms, especially during a crisis. CivAll gives us one place to update our website, push to social, and reach every resident at once. That's not a nice-to-have. That's how communications should work."CivAll representatives will be on hand to walk attendees through the platform's vision and roadmap. A central focus of the booth experience will be CivAll's "Publish Once, Reach Everywhere" architecture, a unified approach designed to significantly reduce the hours public information officers spend cross-posting content by automatically distributing a single update across websites, social media channels, and mass notification networks.When a crisis hits, government communications teams don't have time to log into multiple tools. Every second spent toggling between a CMS, a social media dashboard, and a notification system is a second the public isn't getting the information they need. A unified platform changes that equation, giving communicators a single place to push an update to their website, social channels, and every resident-facing channel simultaneously, so the message stays consistent and reaches residents fast.Attendees will get an early look at the platform's growing product suite, including CivSites for website and content management, CivSocial for social media management , and CivArchive for compliance archiving. Representatives will be available to walk through how these products work together, discuss vendor consolidation strategies, and answer questions about the platform's roadmap, whether you're an existing Social News Desk client or exploring CivAll for the first time.GSMCON marks the beginning of a broader rollout for CivAll. For government communications teams ready to move beyond the operational burden of managing separate tools, this is an opportunity to see what a purpose-built platform looks like in practice, and to ask the questions that matter before making a change.About CivAllCivAll is a civic engagement platform that helps local governments communicate with, listen to, and serve their communities through a unified software platform. Built on 15+ years of experience serving 2,000+ organizations through Social News Desk, CivAll brings together website management, social media, mass notifications, compliance archiving, and resident engagement tools in a single system. Learn more at civall.com.

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