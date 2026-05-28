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USCF To Offer Special Weekend Property Pickups

Those wishing to pick up property from a loved one incarcerated at the Utah State Correctional Facility will have unique weekend opportunities in June and July.

These special pickups will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, June 6 and 7, plus July 11 and 12, at the facility, 1480 N. 8000 W., in Salt Lake City.

Due to these sessions being outside normal operating days, all pickups will require an appointment. To make an appointment, please call 801-522-7771 or 801-522-7772.

Appointments are scheduled at ten-minute intervals and staff will ensure property is ready for pickup. Individuals must present a driver’s license or a state ID when picking up property. For those that have a scheduled time, please call 801-522-7929 if there is a delay in arriving or to reschedule.

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USCF To Offer Special Weekend Property Pickups

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