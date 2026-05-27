Gov. Spencer Cox Visits IRIS Center

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox came to the Utah Department of Corrections Administration building recently to tour the new Intelligence, Reentry, Intervention, Safety (IRIS) Center.

The IRIS Center is a critical operational hub that transforms how the UDC gathers, analyzes, and acts on intelligence every day.

From watching live feeds on the center’s “Big Board” monitor to getting a demonstration on how Artificial Intelligence is being used to gather information, UDC leaders gave the Governor an overview on how the center functions.

They explained how the center enhances information-sharing with law-enforcement partners, improves institutional oversight and situational awareness, and ensures that validated risk assessments are integrated into key operational decisions.

In addition, Gov. Cox witnessed a demonstration of new technology that is expected to be part of the Utah Corrections Information Management System (UCIMS) in the future.

Our thanks to Gov. Cox and his staff for taking the time to see how the UDC is leading the way in corrections.