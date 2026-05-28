FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES 05.28.2026 People of all ages gathered at the Fort Jackson National Cemetery, May 25, for a rain-soaked Memorial Day Ceremony. Fort Jackson leaders laid a wreath at the ceremony, while 282d Army Band provided music and a Fort Jackson firing party fired ceremonial volleys. As Fort Jackson trains the next generation of Soldiers, it will never forget it is the steward of a legacy fought for and earned by those who came before. Date Taken: 05.28.2026 Date Posted: 05.28.2026 12:43 Story ID: 566321 Location: FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US Web Views: 15 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Jackson Remembers, by Nathan Clinebelle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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