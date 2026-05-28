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Fort Jackson Remembers

FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

05.28.2026

People of all ages gathered at the Fort Jackson National Cemetery, May 25, for a rain-soaked Memorial Day Ceremony. Fort Jackson leaders laid a wreath at the ceremony, while 282d Army Band provided music and a Fort Jackson firing party fired ceremonial volleys. As Fort Jackson trains the next generation of Soldiers, it will never forget it is the steward of a legacy fought for and earned by those who came before.

Date Taken: 05.28.2026
Date Posted: 05.28.2026 12:43
Story ID: 566321
Location: FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
Web Views: 15
Downloads: 0

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Fort Jackson Remembers

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