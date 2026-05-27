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Governor Abbott Halts College Tuition Increases In Texas

TEXAS, May 27 - May 27, 2026 | Austin, Texas

Governor Greg Abbott today sent a letter to all Texas public institutions of higher education, halting increases in undergraduate tuition and fees for the upcoming academic year.

"I directed all public institutions of higher education in Texas to freeze undergraduate tuition and fees. Higher education must be attainable for Texas students and families," said Governor Abbott. "Access to affordable, high-quality education is essential to ensure Texans learn the skills needed to secure family-sustaining jobs and meet the demands of a growing workforce." 

Tuition and fees will remain frozen through the 2026-27 academic year for all two-year and four-year institutions, including both general academic and health-related institutions.

Since 2023, Governor Abbott has directed tuition and fees in Texas to be frozen at all public intuitions of higher education. Just this past session, the State of Texas made historic investments in higher education and increased student financial aid funding by $328 million to improve access to state financial aid programs for eligible students across Texas.

Read the Governor's letter here.

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Governor Abbott Halts College Tuition Increases In Texas

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