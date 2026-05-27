Governor Abbott Appoints Belaire To Commercial Oyster Mariculture Advisory Board

TEXAS, May 27 - May 27, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Amy Belaire, Ph.D. to the Commercial Oyster Mariculture Advisory Board for a term set to expire on February 1, 2030. The Board regulates the commercial oyster mariculture industry.

Amy Belaire, Ph.D. of Rockport is the owner and managing director of Big Tree Oyster Company. She serves as the Local Business Representative on the Texas General Land Office Coastal Coordination Advisory Committee and is a member of the Texas Oyster Mariculture Association. Belaire received a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Science from Rice University, a Master of Environmental Management from Duke University, and a Doctor of Philosophy in Biology from the University of Illinois at Chicago.