Ergo-Flex Technologies Launches Mito2, a Texas-Built Simulated Altitude Therapy (IHHT) System

Mito2 Equipment Med Spa Mito2 Gym

New platform brings Intermittent Hypoxic-Hyperoxic Training to clinics, med spas, gyms and recovery centers through guided technology and education

Mito2 was built to make Simulated Altitude Therapy practical for modern providers, combining guided technology, education and support in one professional system.” — JT Anderson

CONROE, TX, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ergo-Flex Technologies today announced the launch of Mito2™ , a Texas-built Simulated Altitude Therapy system for professional wellness, recovery, and performance environments.Simulated Altitude Therapy, also known as Intermittent Hypoxic-Hyperoxic Training or IHHT, uses controlled intervals of reduced oxygen followed by oxygen-enriched recovery. Mito2 is designed to bring this oxygen-training approach into professional settings through monitored sessions, guided protocols, adaptive oxygen delivery, and a facility-friendly workflow.Designed, built, and serviced in Conroe, Texas, Mito2 gives clinics, med spas, wellness centers, chiropractors, gyms, recovery operators, and performance-focused practices a practitioner-guided way to introduce Simulated Altitude Therapy into existing service models.Unlike static oxygen offerings, Mito2 is built around a simple idea: oxygen training should be guided, monitored, and practical for real-world use. That positioning makes the system relevant for operators looking to expand premium wellness, recovery, and performance services while giving clients a more tailored, practitioner-led experience.“Mito2 was built to help bring Simulated Altitude Therapy into the real world of modern practice,” said JT Anderson, co-founder of Ergo-Flex Technologies. “We saw an opportunity to create something that was not only technologically capable, but practical for providers, approachable for staff, and strong enough to help shape the future of this category.”The company says that distinction matters as more clinics, wellness businesses, and performance facilities evaluate new ways to differentiate their offerings without adding unnecessary operational complexity. With a compact footprint, guided protocols, and built-in monitoring, Mito2 is positioned for boutique recovery studios, med spas, chiropractic clinics, gyms, and athletic training environments.An Education-First Approach Through O₂ Pro AcademyAs part of the Mito2 launch, Ergo-Flex Technologies pairs the system with professional education through O₂ Pro Academy, an oxygen-science learning platform. Every Mito2 system includes access to Certified Altitude Therapist™ training , giving teams a structured pathway to understand Simulated Altitude Therapy, communicate it clearly, and implement it with confidence.O₂ Pro Academy also offers additional certifications across the oxygen-science landscape for professionals who want to deepen their understanding of oxygen-based modalities and their use across wellness, recovery, and performance settings.“We did not want to launch a machine and leave providers to figure out the rest on their own,” Anderson said. “We wanted to pair Mito2 with a credible educational pathway so practitioners can understand the science, communicate the value clearly, and build trust with the people they serve. That is a major part of what makes this launch different.”By pairing technology with certification, Ergo-Flex is positioning Mito2 as more than a standalone device. The company sees it as part of a larger move toward education-led adoption, where practitioner understanding, client communication, and implementation are just as important as the hardware itself.Built in Texas, Supported in TexasMito2 is designed, manufactured, and serviced in Conroe, reflecting Ergo-Flex Technologies’ commitment to domestic product development, responsive support, and long-term partnership with professional operators.As more wellness and performance businesses evaluate new technology, service access and vendor reliability are increasingly important. Texas-based manufacturing and support give Mito2 a practical advantage for operators who want confidence in the equipment they bring into their business.A Timely Story for Wellness and Performance InnovationThe launch arrives amid growing interest in recovery, metabolic wellness, human performance, and practitioner-guided technologies. Ergo-Flex Technologies is available for media interviews, podcast appearances, product demonstrations, and industry conversations about Mito2, Simulated Altitude Therapy, Intermittent Hypoxic-Hyperoxic Training, IHHT, and education-led oxygen innovation.To learn more, visit https://mito2.com About Ergo-Flex TechnologiesErgo-Flex Technologies is a Texas-based developer, manufacturer, and distributor of health and wellness equipment for clinics, chiropractic practices, med spas, gyms, fitness studios, performance facilities, and other professional settings. Headquartered in Conroe, Texas, the company designs, builds, and services equipment across a growing portfolio focused on recovery, comfort, oxygen, and performance-oriented technologies.About O₂ Pro AcademyO₂ Pro Academy is a professional oxygen-science learning platform offering certification pathways for clinicians, wellness operators, and performance professionals. Its educational offerings include the Certified Altitude Therapist™ credential, along with additional certifications designed to support deeper understanding of oxygen-based modalities and practitioner implementation. Learn more at https://www.o2andyou.com

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