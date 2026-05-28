Spinify Ranked #1 in G2's Summer 2026 Grid® Report for Sales Gamification

Fourteen independent #1 G2 rankings: Grid, Momentum, Small-Business, Mid-Market Relationship Usability, and Result indexes driven by verified customer reviews.

Sales teams don't need more dashboards nobody looks at. They need performance to be visible, motivating, and acted on every day. Spinify was built to make sales performance impossible to ignore.” — Matt Bullock

CANBERRA, ACT, AUSTRALIA, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sales teams don't need more dashboards nobody looks at. They need performance to be visible, motivating, and acted on every day. Spinify was built to make sales performance impossible to ignore.”— Matt BullockSpinify, the sales gamification and performance platform for modern revenue teams, has been ranked #1 of 28 products in both G2's Summer 2026 Gridand Momentum GridReports for Sales Gamification, which measure category-level growth, customer satisfaction trajectory, and review velocity. In the same release, Spinify also earned #1 in the Summer 2026 Small-Business GridReport for Sales Gamification (1 of 14 products) and #1 in the Summer 2026 Small-Business Relationship Index for Sales Gamification (1 of 11 products). Four independent G2 rankings, all driven entirely by verified user reviews.Across the broader Sales Gamification category, G2 also lists Spinify as a Leader and a Top Trending solution. Spinify holds a 4.6-star rating across 943 verified G2 reviews, with customers spanning enterprise, mid-market, and small-business segments. G2 places Spinify across four categories: Sales Gamification, Sales Performance Management, Sales Coaching, and Gamification.Four #1 rankings, one signalG2's recognition does not come from analyst frameworks or vendor briefings. It comes from verified customers describing, at scale, how the product actually performs in their environment. A #1 Grid finish is a statement of overall market presence. A #1 Momentum finish is a statement about continued market trajectory growth. A #1 Relationship finish is a statement about how customers feel doing business with Spinify. A #1 Small-Business Gridfinish is a statement about category leadership in one of the largest segments G2 evaluates. Together, the four rankings tell a single story: Spinify is a platform sales teams are choosing, reviewing, and recognizing for momentum, customer relationships, and sales gamification performance.Why sales gamification matters nowSales organizations are operating under tighter margins, leaner teams, hybrid floors, and more crowded technology stacks than ever before. Forecasts depend on visibility. Quota attainment depends on activity. Employee retention depends on recognition. Yet most CRMs and BI tools generate dashboards that reps don't open, and managers don't act on. Sales gamification software introduces competition and recognition into the sales process, ranks performance through leaderboards, tracks the metrics that matter, enables rewards and incentive programs, and integrates directly with CRM and business systems. Turning passive data into the daily behaviors that drive revenue.Spinify makes sales performance impossible to ignoreSpinify connects directly to the CRM and revenue systems sales teams already use and converts that data into live leaderboards, automated recognition, coaching cues, and performance insights that every rep, manager, and leader sees in real time. The platform is built for distributed sales floors where activity, behavior, and outcomes need to surface in the moment, not in a weekly report nobody reads. The Summer 2026 G2 rankings reflect what Spinify customers describe consistently in their reviews: when performance is visible, recognition is automatic, and accountability is shared, sales teams improve.Quote from the CEO"Being ranked #1 by G2 in the Summer 2026 GridReport for Sales Gamification matters because it comes from real users, not marketing claims," said Matt Bullock, CEO of Spinify. "Sales teams don't need more dashboards nobody looks at. They need performance to be visible, motivating, and acted on every day. Spinify was built to make sales performance impossible to ignore. Fourteen #1 rankings in a single G2 release, alongside Leader and Top Trending recognition, tells us our customers are seeing exactly what we built the platform to deliver."Why this mattersFor revenue leaders evaluating how to improve visibility, motivation, recognition, and accountability across distributed teams, G2's Summer 2026 reports provide an independent, verified signal. Most sales technology is bought on demos and benchmarked on features. Spinify is being chosen, reviewed, and recognized by the people who use it, one of the strongest signals that software is creating value beyond the sales demo. Fourteen #1 G2 rankings in a single quarter, sustained 4.6-star satisfaction across 943 verified reviews, along with Leader and Top Trending recognition in the Sales Gamification and Sales Performance Management categories, make that signal hard to ignore.About SpinifySpinify is a sales gamification and performance platform for modern revenue teams, built to drive visibility, accountability, recognition, and revenue outcomes at scale. By connecting directly to CRM and business systems, Spinify transforms real-time performance data into live leaderboards, automated recognition, coaching cues, and motivational moments that keep sales teams focused on the activities that move the number. In G2's Summer 2026 reports, Spinify is ranked #1 in the Momentum GridReport for Sales Gamification, #1 in the Small-Business GridReport for Sales Gamification, and #1 in the Small-Business Relationship Index for Sales Gamification, with category-wide recognition as a Leader and Top Trending solution. Spinify is trusted by sales organizations across enterprise, mid-market, and small-business segments worldwide.Learn more at www.spinify.com

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