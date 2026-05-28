Sen. Axtman, Rep. Jonas, state leaders announce education technology policy survey

BISMARCK, N.D., May 28, 2026 – State Sen. Michelle Axtman (R‑District 7), Rep. Jim Jonas (R‑District 13), State Superintendent Levi Bachmeier, Lt. Gov. Michelle Strinden and North Dakota First Lady Kjersti Armstrong today announced the launch of a statewide survey designed to gather public input on responsible technology‑use policies in North Dakota classrooms.

Opening today and running through Aug. 1, the survey invites parents, educators, students, and community members to share their perspectives on how technology can best support learning across the state. The feedback will help guide policymakers.

“Our responsibility is not to ban innovation, but to govern it wisely. Schools across North Dakota need clear, modern standards for how technology is used in today’s classrooms,” Sen. Axtman said.

“Based on feedback from educators, parents, and students, it’s clear the cell phone ban has done what we expected it to do – keep the focus in school on learning. Yet we know there’s more work to be done,” Rep. Jonas said.

Key questions from the survey include:

1. Should there be restrictions on the number of allowable hours of device use at school at the elementary level?

2. Should there be a prohibition on students taking devices home unless there’s a specific educational purpose?

3. Should districts be required to adopt policies on how educational technology and student devices are and are not used in the classroom?

4. How many built-in make-up days should districts include in their annual calendar before utilizing virtual instruction that counts toward the state-required number of instructional hours?

5. Should the state procure and require districts to use monitoring software to better enable parents and educators to see how and how often students are using school-issued devices?

Technology use has been a recurring topic throughout Superintendent Bachmeier’s visits to school districts this spring.

“Across our state, students, families, and educators consistently tell me that educational technology should be a tool, not a toy. They want to ensure technology supports meaningful instruction while reducing distractions that come from passive use,” Bachmeier said. There is also universal recognition we need to equip our young people with the digital skills they need to succeed in today’s world. That’s the needle we must thread.”

The effort is being advanced in partnership with executive and legislative leaders involved in the 2025 phone‑free schools bill. Survey results will be used to inform potential policy recommendations ahead of the 2027 legislative session.

“The phone-free schools legislation was a monumental first step to support student learning, improve relationships and address mental health,” Strinden said. “This survey is the next logical step to help find a balance that supports our children, families and communities – to better understand the use of school-issued devices and what is developmentally appropriate technology use.”

The survey can be found on the Department of Public Instruction’s website and Facebook page.