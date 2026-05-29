BRIDGE Update: May 29, 2026

Opportunities for Support

BRIDGE Open Office Hours: The North Dakota Department of Public Instruction (NDDPI) and project partners are now holding general Office Hours on a weekly basis. Our next session is scheduled for next Wednesday, June 3, 12–1 p.m. CDT.

Data Migration/Validation / Support Sessions: Project team members from NDDPI, Aurora Educational Technology (our data migration vendor), EduTech, and REAs will be available on a weekly basis to assist districts with specific data questions & support. Our next sessions are scheduled for next week:

Student Immunization Data Update

NDDPI worked closely with NDDHHS’ Immunization Unit to ensure exporting and importing student immunization data is as easy as possible for Schools/Districts. The NDIIS “School Student Immunization Record Report” has been updated to align to Infinite Campus’ import standards. See instructions below for exporting this data from NDIIS and importing it to your SIS.

Reminder: Infinite Campus offers a student-level immunization module to track immunization dates and compliance criteria. That said, the North Dakota Immunization Information System (NDIIS) will remain the source of truth for all student immunization records, and designated school staff will continue to have access to that application. Districts are required to comply with NDCC 23-07-17.1 and ND Admin Code 33-06-05-01, but are not required to track student immunization data directly in their SIS. They can choose to if beneficial to them. The Infinite Campus Immunization Import tool allows districts to import student immunization information from an external file to make bulk imports quick and easy.

Although a direct integration between NDIIS and Infinite Campus will not be available at go-live (Summer 2026), integration options will continue to be explored to streamline this process even further in the future.