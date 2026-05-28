First Active School Flag Awarded Under New Post-Primary Programme

Minister for Education and Youth Hildegarde Naughton, Minister of State for Public Health, Wellbeing & the National Drugs Strategy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor and local Minister for Disability Emer Higgins have today welcomed the awarding of the first flag under the Active School Flag post-primary programme to Coláiste Bríde, Clondalkin.

The Active School Flag (ASF) Programme is a leading example of cross-sector collaboration in action, supporting the national ambition of ‘More Schools, More Active, More Often’. The initiative promotes physical activity as part of every day school life and aligns with key priorities across education, health and sport policy.

The Active School Flag is awarded to schools that demonstrate a strong commitment to building physically educated and physically active school communities. The programme places a strong emphasis on participation, inclusion and fun.

The new post-primary programme introduces an innovative, student-led approach to addressing youth physical inactivity with student voice and leadership at its core.

Formally launched just last November following a successful pilot involving 42 secondary schools, the Active School Flag Post-Primary Programme marks a significant milestone in the evolution of the ASF initiative, which has operated successfully at primary schools for more than 15 years.

This expansion of the programme delivers on a commitment in the 2025 Programme for Government to strengthen supports that promote physical activity and wellbeing across school communities.

Coláiste Bríde, Clondalkin, has been involved in the pilot phase since the programme’s inception and is now the first post-primary school in Ireland to be awarded the Active School Flag.

Speaking from the celebration in Clondalkin, Minister for Education and Youth, Hildegarde Naughton said: