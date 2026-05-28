State Police Basic School 218th Session Graduation

Investigator Joseph T. Aversa Physical Fitness Award

The New York State Police Investigators Association has sponsored the awarding of a firearm for the attainment of the highest degree of physical fitness during the Physical Training Program at the Academy. This award will be presented in memory of deceased Investigator Joseph Aversa. Investigator Aversa made the ultimate sacrifice in New York City on March 5, 1990, during a narcotics investigation while serving as a member of the Joint Drug Enforcement Task Force. Investigator Aversa was a six-year State Police veteran who believed that physical conditioning was an integral part of being a Trooper.

The recipient of the Investigator Joseph T. Aversa Physical Fitness Award is John P. Jagdeo, age 21, who resides in Brooklyn, New York. He is a graduate of John Jay College of Criminal Justice earning a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice. Prior to joining the New York State Police, he was a Probationary Officer with the NYPD. During the physical agility testing, he achieved the highest score of all 175 Members of the 218th Session, a tribute to his superb physical conditioning. He will be assigned to Troop C.

Student Representative

The New York State Troopers Police Benevolent Association has sponsored the awarding of a firearm to the member of the class who is selected by his or her peers to represent them during these exercises. The PBA presents the award in memory of Trooper John J. McKenna IV, who was killed in action in 2006, while serving his country as a Marine in Iraq.

The recipient of this award is Trooper Phillip J. White, age 36, who resides in Malone, New York. He is a graduate of Liberty University where he earned a Master’s Degree in Business Administration. Prior to joining the New York State Police, he served in the United States Air Force as a helicopter pilot. He will be assigned to Troop B.

The graduation ceremony was held at the Empire Plaza Convention Center in Albany. The National Anthem was performed by Trooper Marcell Wittmann, a member of the graduating class. The ceremony included a video presentation of the training received by all members of the 218th Basic School Session.

The new Troopers will start to report for field duty on May 30, 2026. For the following 10 weeks, the new Troopers will be evaluated under a field-training program supervised by senior Field Training Officers.