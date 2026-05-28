LookoutAlert Emergency Notification Testing

LookoutAlert will conduct a system-wide emergency notification test on Wednesday, June 3, beginning in the morning hours.

The test is designed to confirm readiness and delivery across the LookoutAlert service area, including Clear Creek County, Jefferson County, the City and County of Broomfield and the City of Westminster.

Those signed up for LookoutAlert should receive a test message via text, email, voice call or through the Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) system. The message is expected to read:

“TEST LookoutAlert for Clear Creek, Jeffco, Broomfield and Westminster. No action needed.”

The alert may make a loud notification sound, even if your device is on silent. No action is needed. This is only a test of the emergency alert system.

Not every person will receive every type of alert during the test. Delivery may depend on device settings, wireless carrier participation, phone location, registration information and other technical factors. Receiving or not receiving a test message does not necessarily mean a phone or account is not working. The test is designed to help identify opportunities to continue improving emergency notification delivery.

Community members are encouraged to use this opportunity to confirm they are signed up for LookoutAlert and that their contact information is current. Residents can register or update their information at Broomfield.org/LookoutAlert.