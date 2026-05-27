The City and County of Broomfield implemented an emergency closure of Spader Way, between Community Park Rd. and Descombes Dr. early this morning following the failure of a 20" reclaimed water mainline. Utilities staff immediately isolated the break. Parks, Public Works and Utilities staff coordinated to close sidewalks, set up an automobile detour and clean up the immediate area. The city's contractor mobilized quickly to begin excavation, assess the damage and determine next steps. Spader Way will likely remain closed for several days while repairs are completed.

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