Office Remodel Enhances Workspace Environment

On May 13, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers held an official open house for the newly remodeled third floor of the Clocktower on Rock Island Arsenal. The redesigned area is a welcome addition for many across the district. Thanks to a thoughtful open-concept design, employees from the Operations Division and the Regional Planning & Environmental Division are now able to collaborate more easily than before.

Environmental Planning Branch Chief Bethany Rosenboom said, “Arriving to a bright, clean and modernized office creates a welcoming, motivating atmosphere. After many changes, not having convenient access to a bathroom, and listening to construction overhead for the last year, this feels like a much-needed fresh start and is significantly boosting our team’s morale and optimism.”

The renovations also introduced centralized printing stations, with multiple pieces of equipment located in the center of the floor. Featuring both standard and large-format plotter printers, employees in this section now have the tools needed to complete their work on a single floor. Additionally, newly designed emergency exit rooms along the fire escapes provide a safe location for workers during emergencies.

For those needing to recharge, modern kitchen and break areas were also constructed — something both teams requested during the redesign planning process. These improvements give employees opportunities to strengthen collaborative relationships and, as Rosenboom added, also offer “dedicated space for colleagues to connect and recharge away from their desks.”