Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,832 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 465,962 in the last 365 days.

Office Remodel Enhances Workspace Environment

On May 13, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers held an official open house for the newly remodeled third floor of the Clocktower on Rock Island Arsenal. The redesigned area is a welcome addition for many across the district. Thanks to a thoughtful open-concept design, employees from the Operations Division and the Regional Planning & Environmental Division are now able to collaborate more easily than before.

Environmental Planning Branch Chief Bethany Rosenboom said, “Arriving to a bright, clean and modernized office creates a welcoming, motivating atmosphere. After many changes, not having convenient access to a bathroom, and listening to construction overhead for the last year, this feels like a much-needed fresh start and is significantly boosting our team’s morale and optimism.”

The renovations also introduced centralized printing stations, with multiple pieces of equipment located in the center of the floor. Featuring both standard and large-format plotter printers, employees in this section now have the tools needed to complete their work on a single floor. Additionally, newly designed emergency exit rooms along the fire escapes provide a safe location for workers during emergencies.

For those needing to recharge, modern kitchen and break areas were also constructed — something both teams requested during the redesign planning process. These improvements give employees opportunities to strengthen collaborative relationships and, as Rosenboom added, also offer “dedicated space for colleagues to connect and recharge away from their desks.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Office Remodel Enhances Workspace Environment

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.