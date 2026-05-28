Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month Marked With Teal Tuesdays, Denim Day Your browser does not support the audio element.

Across the Department of War, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and here in the Rock Island District, Teal Tuesdays and other activities are held annually throughout April for Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month. The events are intended to raise awareness of sexual harassment, sexual assault and rape while working to eliminate the stigma survivors are often left with.

While official awareness efforts date to 2001, grassroots movements surrounding sexual assault awareness began in the 1970s. During Teal Tuesdays, employees across the Rock Island District wore teal shirts, pants and hats, and carried teal water bottles in support of survivors. Additionally, a Teal Pancake event was held at the District in observance of the month.

As a Department of War-wide culmination event, Denim Day is observed on the last Wednesday of April. Established in 1999 in response to an Italian court ruling that overturned a rape conviction because the victim was wearing tight jeans, Denim Day has since become an opportunity for employees to make a visible statement supporting survivors and raising awareness. As the campaign slogan states, “Change your point of view. My jeans are not the issue.”