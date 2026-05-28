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Wear Your Life Jacket to Work Day

Wear Your Life Jacket to Work Day

Courtesy Photo | On May 15, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers employees across the globe participated in...... read more read more

Courtesy Photo | On May 15, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers employees across the globe participated in “Wear Your Life Jacket to Work Day.” This event also doubles as the official start to National Safe Boating Week. Pictured are employees from Lake Red Rock. Courtesy Images  see less | View Image Page

Wear Your Life Jacket to Work Day

On May 15, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers employees across the globe participated in “Wear Your Life Jacket to Work Day.” This event also doubles as the official start to National Safe Boating Week.

Date Taken: 05.28.2026
Date Posted: 05.28.2026 12:16
Story ID: 566317
Location: ROCK ISLAND, ILLINOIS, US
Web Views: 3
Downloads: 0

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Wear Your Life Jacket to Work Day

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