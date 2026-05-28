Wear Your Life Jacket to Work Day
Courtesy Photo | On May 15, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers employees across the globe participated in...... read more read more
Courtesy Photo | On May 15, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers employees across the globe participated in “Wear Your Life Jacket to Work Day.” This event also doubles as the official start to National Safe Boating Week. Pictured are employees from Lake Red Rock. Courtesy Images see less | View Image Page
Wear Your Life Jacket to Work Day
On May 15, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers employees across the globe participated in “Wear Your Life Jacket to Work Day.” This event also doubles as the official start to National Safe Boating Week.
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2026 12:16
|Story ID:
|566317
|Location:
|ROCK ISLAND, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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