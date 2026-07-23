Ronald Reagan ASTRIKE Serves His Disassociated Sea Tour

Sometimes the most rewarding chapters of your career are the ones that take you completely out of your element.

Meet Garrett “Walrus” Pinckney. As a P-8 pilot by trade, his career has been built on land-based deployments with the VP-4 Skinny Dragons and instructing the next generation in T-6s at VT-27. Today, he’s stepping into a brand-new arena: serving as the ASTRIKE aboard the USS Ronald Reagan for his Disassociated Sea Tour.

For Walrus, taking on his very first ship tour isn't just about checking a box—it’s about stepping back to see the bigger picture. The true value of a sea tour is building well-rounded officers who understand the full spectrum of the Navy, far beyond their specific platform. By acting as the crucial link between the air wing and the ship's departments, he's learning how the entire machine operates together.

The son of a Hornet driver, flying was always the dream—but it's the people that make the mission worthwhile. Transitioning from a close-knit, 9-person P-8 crew to a floating city of 2,500 Sailors is a massive shift, but it’s an incredible opportunity to lead, learn from different rates, and build a massive new community.

To fellow aviators looking ahead at extending their service, facing unexpected orders, or tackling new challenges, Walrus offers this perspective:

“Keep an open mind and a positive attitude. The tours might not always be what you think is coming next... but everything's going to have its own charm, and there's always some cool things to find out that you didn't quite expect.”

Embrace the challenge. Broaden your perspective. Fly Navy.