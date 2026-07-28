Summer Reading List: 2026-2027 Georgia Hunting & Fishing Regulations

The time is here to add one more book to your summer reading list. The 2026-2027 Georgia Hunting and Fishing Regulations and Seasons guide is now available both online and in print.

Published by The Georgia Department of Natural Resources' Wildlife Resources Division, the combined guide includes the latest regulations, season dates, and licensing information.

The guide features important information for hunters, including season dates, bag limits, Wildlife Management Area (WMA) regulations, quota hunts, and youth hunting opportunities. Anglers will find freshwater and saltwater fish identification charts, trout stream listings, Public Fishing Area (PFA) information, state record fish listings and other fishing regulations. The guide also includes recreational licensing information and additional resources for Georgia’s outdoor enthusiasts.

View the guide (or download a pdf copy) online GeorgiaWildlife.com. Pick up a printed copy at Wildlife Resources Division offices and license vendors throughout Georgia.

For more information, visit GeorgiaWildlife.com.



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