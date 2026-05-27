Saskatchewan Monthly Construction Update - May 2026 Edition

CANADA, May 27 - Released on May 27, 2026

The Saskatchewan Monthly Construction Update highlights a selection of infrastructure projects underway across the province. The series provides an inside look at work in progress, the collaboration involved, and the benefits these projects deliver for Saskatchewan people and communities.

As construction season advances, several projects have reached completion including upgrades to The Battlefords Provincial Park Sewage Lagoon, as well as renovations supporting the expansion of the Provincial Emergency Communications Centre for the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency.

"This is an important initiative that helps keep industry partners, communities and stakeholders informed about progress on key infrastructure projects across the province," Minister of SaskBuilds and Procurement Sean Wilson said. "It provides a consistent and transparent snapshot of impactful developments, as our government is investing over $30 billion this decade as part of Saskatchewan's Growth Plan to build infrastructure to support a better quality of life for Saskatchewan people."

In April, the Saskatchewan Monthly Construction Update focused on two projects: the new service centre at Candle Lake Provincial Park and the Royal Saskatchewan Museum's new Research, Exhibits and Collection Facility in Regina.

This month, the series highlights two health infrastructure projects:

Construction of the Saskatoon Urgent Care Centre; and

Achieving a million worker hours at the Victoria Hospital Acute Care Tower project in Prince Albert.

Saskatoon Urgent Care Centre

Working in partnership with Ahtahkakoop Cree Developments (ACD), Saskatchewan's second urgent care centre (UCC) in Saskatoon continues to show progress.

Recent construction activities include the completion of wall protection, millwork and flooring. Mechanical and electrical work continues along with the installation of doors, hardware, lighting fixtures and washroom accessories. Exterior work has resumed with paving and concrete work set to commence. The final coat of paint within the facility is scheduled for completion by the end of May.

"Seeing the progress on the new Saskatoon Urgent Care Centre is truly exciting," Health Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. "Urgent care centres are designed to put patients first and improve access - helping ease pressure on emergency departments while ensuring people get the right care, at the right place, at the right time. We are proud to be bringing this model of care to Saskatoon and more Saskatchewan communities in the future."

The Saskatoon UCC will function as an alternative to emergency departments for minor illness, injuries and mental health and addiction supports that are non-life-threatening but require treatment before the following day.

"The continued advancement of the Saskatoon Urgent Care Centre is a meaningful step forward," Saskatchewan Health Authority Vice President, Integrated Saskatoon Health John Ash said. "This project reflects a shared commitment with our partners from Ahtahkakoop Cree Developments and the Government of Saskatchewan to improving health outcomes for the communities we serve. By bringing multidisciplinary teams and essential services together in one location, we will enhance timely access to patient-centred care."

ACD will retain the former Pleasant Hill School building and will incorporate the well-known community landmark into their future development plans.

"This project demonstrates what can be achieved when Indigenous leadership, government and experienced project partners work together toward a shared public benefit," ACD spokesperson Jay Ahenakew Funk said. "The Saskatoon Urgent Care Centre will improve access to timely care for families while creating long-term economic and community value through Indigenous participation in health infrastructure."

The design of the Saskatoon UCC is based on the province's first UCC in Regina, which opened in July 2024. Additional locations are in planning stages for Prince Albert, Moose Jaw, North Battleford and a second facility in both Regina and Saskatoon.

"This project was made possible through the strong partnership between Ahtahkakoop Cree Developments, the Government of Saskatchewan, Saskatchewan Health Authority, Graham and the consulting partners," Graham Construction General Manager Brad Kornum said. "By working together with a shared sense of urgency and a commitment to that partnership, the team has been able to accelerate delivery of the Saskatoon Urgent Care Centre, helping address the growing demand for mental health supports and healthcare services in our community ahead of the timeline typically associated with a project of this scale. We are proud to be part of delivering another project that will have a meaningful impact on our communities for years to come."

The Saskatoon UCC is currently under construction at the former Pleasant Hill School site at 1930 20th Street West. On-site work began in December 2024 and is expected to reach substantial completion by fall 2026, with anticipated opening day in early 2027.

The facility will be operated by the Saskatchewan Health Authority under a long-term lease with ACD.

Prince Albert Victoria Hospital Expansion Project reaches One Million Worker Hours

A milestone was recently recorded on the expansion of the Prince Albert Victoria Hospital as the project reached a million worker hours from the time construction work began to March 17, 2026.

One million worker hours is the equivalent of 114 years of work by one person working continuously, 24 hours a day, demonstrating the immense amount of work invested behind the scenes.

Workers and others involved in the project have been invited by PCL Construction Management Inc., the Design-Builder, to sign the elevator hoist beam to commemorate the accomplishment, which reflects the collective efforts behind this project's success.

"Achieving this milestone marks the scale and complexity of this project, highlighting the time and energy required to deliver on the largest Saskatchewan healthcare infrastructure project currently underway, based on dollars invested," SaskBuilds and Procurement Minister Sean Wilson said. "To everyone involved in this project, I commend and thank you for your efforts."

Significant progress has been made on the new acute tower structure, with work ongoing to complete external framing and cladding. Civil site works and interior construction are also advancing, with mechanical and electrical work progressing.

The project is expected to be completed by spring 2028.

Did You Know:

The Saskatoon UCC will be 1,600 square metres in size and will feature five unique wall murals chosen by the late Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation Chief Barry Ahenakew shortly before his passing. Four of the five murals incorporate the four sacred medicines, which include sage, cedar, tobacco and sweetgrass. The Cree translations are also included as part of the murals.



Once the Victoria Hospital Acute Care Tower project is complete, crews will have poured more than 23,000 cubic metres of concrete, nearly equal to nine Olympic-sized swimming pools. Workers will have installed approximately 1,300 kilometres of wiring throughout the project and more than 75 kilometres of piping in the new tower.

The 2026-27 Provincial Budget delivers a capital budget in Saskatchewan of $4.3 billion, one of the largest total capital budgets in Saskatchewan's history.

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