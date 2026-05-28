MCAS New River Go Getter: Lance Cpl. Dwayne Holland

JACKSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES 05.28.2026

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. – U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Dwayne L. Holland, a bulk fuel specialist with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station New River, has been recognized as the MCAS New River Go-Getter for May 2026.

Holland joined the Marine Corps in September 2022 out of Jacksonville, Florida. From a young age Holland saw a future in the Marine Corps recalling past memories, “As a kid, when anyone would ask that question, 'What do you want to be when you grow up?', I always said I wanted to be a Marine.”

While certain about his dream of earning the title Marine, Holland had a vision of what he believed he wanted to do in the Marine Corps. "I wanted an engineering contract, thinking construction engineer was in option,” Holland said. “Turned out to be just a field of work.”

Being a bulk fueler may not have always been his dream coming into the Marine Corps, but Holland expressed that he still loves the job.

"The best part of my job is seeing the different aircraft come into the hot pits, and being able to do my job every day,” Holland remarked. “Other fuelers that aren't station fuels, don't really get to do their job unless they’re in the field of some sort.”

When selected for the MCAS New River Go-Getter, Holland’s staff noncommissioned officers highlighted that as a crew leader for the Hot Refueling Pits, he demonstrates exceptional leadership and maturity while supervising 11 Marines to ensure the continuous operational readiness of his shift.

His leadership noted that during the month of April, Holland managed the refueling of 90 aircraft, dispensing 80,681 gallons of aviation fuel valued at nearly $380,000.

"Becoming a bulk fueler is a fun job,” Holland said. Whether you’re stations or in the field it keeps your brain active.”

Through his leadership and professionalism, Holland exemplifies what it means to be a Go-Getter Marine, contributing to the quality and readiness of MCAS New River.

Offering advice to others, Holland said “Keep being a hardworking Marine, it definitely doesn't go unseen.”