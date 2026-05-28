CDOT begins Geologic Hogback Trail Rehabilitation Project in Late May

Jefferson County — The Colorado Department of Transportation and contractor Rodriguez Construction Org., has begun a geological-hogback trail rehabilitation project along Interstate 70 in Jefferson County. The work will include restoring and improving the Geological Hogback point of interest trails located adjacent to I‑70 at MP 259.21 in Jefferson County.

The project’s purpose is to enhance public access, safety, and long‑term trail durability while preserving the geological and educational value of the Hogback area. Both the North and South Trails will be rehabilitated, with more than 2,000 feet of trail restored as part of the project. The work is expected to be completed by late October.

“This project will improve pedestrian safety and accessibility along the iconic north and south Geologic Hogback Point of Interest trails,” said Jessica Myklebust, CDOT Region 1 Transportation Director. “It will also help preserve and stabilize the historic pyramid pylons while improving drainage and long-term trail durability. Visitors will benefit from upgraded scenic overlooks, interpretive signage and enhanced parking areas that improve the overall experience.”

“This project will expand accessible opportunities for residents, students, and visitors to experience and learn about Colorado’s unique landscape,” said Aaron Roth, Jefferson County Parks Open Space Director. “We are excited to partner with CDOT and community organizations to preserve and enhance this historic trail."

“The Point of Geological Interest along Interstate 70 west of Denver is a world-class outdoor classroom viewed by millions of residents and visitors every year,” said Nathan Rogers, Colorado Geological Survey Geologist. “The Colorado Geological Survey is proud to have supported this project and to help ensure these important geologic resources remain publicly accessible, educational, and inspiring for generations to come.”

Traffic Impacts

Daytime work hours range from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday

Minimal traffic impacts are anticipated during this project. Travelers should use caution near the work zone and be aware of construction equipment entering and exiting the area

The trail will be closed for replacement work, and the parking lot will be partially or fully closed during construction.

The I-70 Geological Hogback Trail Rehabilitation Project map along Interstate 70 at Mile Point 259.21.

Project Information

For additional information about this project:

Full Statement from the Colorado Geological Survey

“The Point of Geological Interest along Interstate 70 west of Denver is a world-class outdoor classroom viewed by millions of residents and visitors every year. Restoring public access to this site and replacing decades-old, weathered signage with new interpretive displays helps bring Colorado’s remarkable geologic and paleontologic story back to life for a new generation.

This effort was a true collaboration involving CDOT, Jefferson County, Dinosaur Ridge, Goodbee & Associates, and technical contributors from organizations including the Colorado Geological Survey, USGS, Denver Museum of Nature & Science, Colorado Scientific Society, and many dedicated volunteers. The roadcut itself is one of Colorado’s most recognizable geologic features and provides an accessible window into the dynamic processes that shaped the Front Range and Rocky Mountains.

The Colorado Geological Survey is proud to have supported this project and to help ensure these important geologic resources remain publicly accessible, educational, and inspiring for generations to come.”

Know Before You Go

Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” Gather information about weather forecasts and anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions prior to hitting the road. CDOT resources include:

Remember: Slow For The Cone Zone

The following tips are to help you stay safe while traveling through maintenance and construction work zones.

Do not speed in work zones. Obey the posted speed limits.

Stay Alert! Expect the unexpected.

Watch for workers. Drive with caution.

Don't change lanes unnecessarily.

Avoid using mobile devices such as phones while driving in work zones.

Turn on headlights so that workers and other drivers can see you.

Be especially alert at night while driving in work zones.

Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

Allow ample space between you and the car in front of you.

Anticipate lane shifts and merge when directed to do so.

Be patient!

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