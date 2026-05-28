Full southbound closure on CO 157 (Foothills Parkway) between CO 119 and Valmont Road slated for this weekend

Boulder County — The Colorado Department of Transportation and its contract partner, ACME Concrete Paving Inc., will continue weekend closures on Colorado Highway 157 for concrete rehabilitation operations.

Motorists traveling southbound on CO 157 (Foothills Parkway) should plan for a full roadway closure between the Colorado Highway 119 (Diagonal Highway) exit and Valmont Road. A detour route will be in effect from Friday night through Saturday evening.

By implementing full roadway closures over the weekend, the project team can ensure the safety of motorists and crews while keeping weekday commuter disruptions to a minimum.

Traffic Impacts

Motorists can expect the following traffic impacts throughout the weekend:

Southbound CO 157 Friday, May 29, 7 to 9 p.m. Single right-lane closure between the CO 119 (Diagonal Highway) exit and Valmont Road Double right-lane closure between Valmont Road and Pearl Street Friday, May 29, 9 p.m. to Saturday, May 30, at 7 p.m. Full closure between CO 119 (Diagonal Highway) and Valmont Road. Motorists will be rerouted off of southbound CO 157 at the CO 119 (Diagonal Highway) exit, west to 30th Street, south to Valmont Road, and east to re-enter southbound CO 157. Refer to the detour map below for additional details Saturday, May 30, 7 p.m. to Sunday, May 31, at 7 a.m. Double right-lane closure between CO 119 (Diagonal Highway) and Valmont Road. One through lane of travel will remain open

Northbound CO 157 Friday, May 29, 7 p.m. to Sunday, May 31, at 7 a.m. Left-lane closure between Pearl Street and Valmont Road Northbound left-turn lanes at Valmont Road will be closed. Motorists will be rerouted north to the CO 119 southbound exit, west to 30th Avenue, and south to Valmont Road. Refer to the detour map below for additional details



Motorists traveling in the area should expect up to 15-minute delays. Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes over the weekend to avoid congestion.

Flaggers and uniformed traffic control officers will be on site to assist with traffic flow. Drivers should slow down, watch for workers and equipment and maintain safe following distances.

Visit COTrip.org for real-time lane closure updates and road conditions on this project and others throughout the state. Please note, an additional CDOT Maintenance project will be impacting northbound CO 157 for the next one to two weeks. Motorists should anticipate a single-lane closure between Valmont Road and Colorado Highway 119.

Map of the southbound road closure on CO 157 from the CO 119 (Diagonal Highway) exit to Valmont and associated detour route.

Map of northbound CO 157 to westbound Valmont Road turn-lane closure and associated detour route.

Project Contact Information

For additional information about this project, contact the project team.

Know Before You Go

Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” Gather information about weather forecasts and anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions prior to hitting the road. CDOT resources include:

Remember: Slow For The Cone Zone

The following tips are to help you stay safe while traveling through maintenance and construction work zones.

Do not speed in work zones. Obey the posted speed limits.

Stay Alert! Expect the unexpected.

Watch for workers. Drive with caution.

Don't change lanes unnecessarily.

Avoid using mobile devices such as phones while driving in work zones.

Turn on headlights so that workers and other drivers can see you.

Be especially alert at night while driving in work zones.

Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

Allow ample space between you and the car in front of you.

Anticipate lane shifts and merge when directed to do so.

Be patient!

Download the COtrip App!

The new free COtrip Planner mobile app was designed to meet the growing trend of information on mobile and tablet devices for the traveling public. The COtrip Planner app provides statewide, real-time traffic information, and works on mobile devices that operate on the iOS and Android platforms. Visit the Google Play Store (Android devices) or the Apple Store (iOS devices) to download!