FABTECH Canada 2026 Returns to Toronto as Largest Edition in Show History

Canada's Premier Metal Forming, Fabricating, Welding, and Finishing Event Showcases the Technologies and Solutions Accelerating Manufacturing Innovation

TORONTO, CANADA, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FABTECH Canada is back and bigger than ever. Held biennially, the country's largest metal forming, fabricating, welding and finishing event returns to the Toronto Congress Centre on June 9–11, 2026, with its most expansive show floor to date.The timing could not be more critical. Canada's manufacturing sector is contending with tariff pressures, supply chain disruption, rising costs and persistent labour shortages. FABTECH Canada 2026 arrives as the industry's answer: a place to find solutions, forge partnerships, and move forward with confidence.Spanning more than 95,000 square feet, FABTECH Canada 2026 will feature more than 280 exhibiting companies across 40 technology focus areas — from cutting systems, lasers and press brakes to automation, robotics, stamping, finishing and advanced welding solutions. Attendees can test next-generation equipment side by side and compare solutions in one destination.“FABTECH Canada is where innovation and expertise come together,” said Tracy Garcia, CEM, FABTECH Group Director at SME. “Our 2026 event is shaping up to be our strongest yet, connecting Canada's manufacturing community with the latest technologies and North America's top suppliers all under one roof.”World-Class Education and Thought LeadershipBeyond the show floor, FABTECH Canada 2026 delivers a compelling program of keynotes, thought-leadership panels and targeted sessions on the issues reshaping manufacturing, including AI-driven automation, workforce productivity and the evolving state of Canadian fabrication.Keynote speakers include Ian Johnson, host of Discovery Channel's Build for Off-Road; Amber Mac, host of “The Amber Mac Show” Podcast on SiriusXM; and Dale Malcolm, vice-president of strategy at IRCO Automation.The new FABTECH Tech Exchange brings education directly to the show floor, with exhibitor-led presentations on real-world applications designed to help manufacturers adopt new technologies faster. Presenting companies include Lincoln Electric, ABB, KUKA, Nederman, Surface Prep, Comairco, West Chem and Green Integrations.Canadian Automotive Innovation on DisplayA highlight on the show floor will be attendees getting an up-close look at the Project Arrow Vector and Project Arrow Borealis vehicles, a national initiative led by the Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association (APMA) that demonstrate the engineering depth and manufacturing capabilities of Canada's automotive supply sector.Industry Connections at Every TurnFABTECH Canada draws thousands of manufacturing leaders, engineers, fabricators and decision-makers for three days of networking, special events, including Women of FABTECH, and peer-to-peer conversations built to spark collaboration and new ideas.FABTECH Canada 2026 is supported by strategic partners APMA, CWB Group, CTMA and the Ontario Structural Steel Fabricators Association (OSSFA). Together, these organizations bring deep technical expertise, sector leadership and direct connections to Canada’s fabrication, welding, automotive and structural steel communities.Register by June 5 for Complimentary AdmissionShow floor admission is complimentary for all attendees who register by June 5, 2026. For registration, exhibitor information and full event details, visit fabtechcanada.com About FABTECH CanadaFABTECH Canada is the country’s largest metal forming, fabricating, welding, and finishing event, providing a convenient one￼stop venue to meet world￼class suppliers, see the latest industry products and developments, and find technologies that improve productivity and profitability. FABTECH Canada is organized by SME, AWS, FMA, PMA, and CCAI, whose combined expertise delivers unmatched technical knowledge and industry insight.About SMEEstablished in 1932 as a nonprofit organization, SME represents the manufacturing industry, including manufacturers, academia, professionals, students, and the communities in which they operate. We believe manufacturing holds the key to economic growth and prosperity, and champion the industry's potential as a diverse, thriving, and valued ecosystem. SME accelerates new technology adoption and builds talent and capabilities to advance manufacturing and drive competitiveness, resiliency, and national security. SME designs new ways to understand and solve problems, and our solutions advance the next wave of growth in manufacturing. Learn more at SME.org

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