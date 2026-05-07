MMTS 2026 Returns as Québec’s Largest Manufacturing Technology Gathering

A two-day industry event focused on advancing aerospace and defence, advanced manufacturing, and the decisions shaping Québec’s next phase of industrial growth

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Montreal Manufacturing Technology Show, MMTS 2026, will take place May 11 and 12 at the Palais des congrès de Montréal, bringing together 5,000 manufacturing professionals, more than 200 suppliers and OEMs, and over 100 new products. As Québec’s largest manufacturing technology gathering, MMTS provides a focused environment for evaluating technologies, strengthening industry connections, and advancing manufacturing operations—helping manufacturers make informed decisions that improve productivity, competitiveness, and long-term growth.Designed as a concentrated two-day experience, MMTS 2026 reflects how decisions are made in today’s manufacturing environment. By bringing equipment, expertise, and leadership together under one roof, the event enables manufacturers to assess solutions, engage directly with suppliers, and move forward with greater clarity and confidence—ensuring critical technologies and best practices are adopted more quickly across the industry.“MMTS 2026 is designed to reflect how manufacturing decisions are made today. By bringing together the technologies, expertise, and industry voices that matter, in a format that respects both time and urgency, MMTS helps manufacturers evaluate solutions and take action faster,” said Steve Prahalis, chief operating officer at SME. “In two focused days, manufacturers can evaluate equipment, engage with peers, and gain the clarity needed to move forward with confidence. Ultimately, this is about strengthening Québec’s manufacturing sector—supporting smart investments, stronger supply chains and long-term industrial competitiveness.”A Working Show Floor and Innovation in ActionAt the core of MMTS is a live, working show floor featuring a broad range of advanced manufacturing technologies. From CNC machining and automation to robotics and digital manufacturing solutions, manufacturing professionals will be able to see systems in operation, compare capabilities side by side, and engage directly with technical experts. This hands-on environment supports more informed, timely investment decisions—helping manufacturers implement solutions that drive efficiency and performance.MMTS 2026 will also feature its Innovation Park, bringing together key areas of industrial transformation in a structured format. These include the RAPID + TCT Showcase for additive manufacturing and the Smart Manufacturing Experience focused on digital transformation, alongside dedicated zones for aerospace and defence and clean technologies. Together, these areas provide a clear path for attendees to explore emerging technologies and understand how they apply within production environments—bridging the gap between innovation and real-world implementation.The NGen Innovation Zone will highlight Canadian advancements in artificial intelligence, robotics, additive manufacturing, and digital transformation, showcasing how manufacturers are improving productivity, strengthening supply chains, and advancing competitiveness through applied innovation—demonstrating how these technologies can be scaled across this sector.The show floor will also feature the Canadian Tooling and Machining Association Pavilion, a hub for precision manufacturing, automation, moldmaking, and advanced machining. Representing companies from across Canada, with strong participation from Québec, the pavilion provides direct access to expertise and solutions that strengthen supply chains and industrial capabilities across the region.MMTS 2026 will also showcase Project Arrow vehicles from the Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association. Project Arrow Vector demonstrates next-generation manufacturing with an AI-designed chassis, electric powertrain, and connected capabilities. Project Arrow Borealis presents a forward-looking concept focused on autonomous systems, smart city integration, and future mobility. Together, they highlight the role of Canadian manufacturing in shaping next-generation transportation systems and advancing innovation on a global stage.Leadership, Insight, and Industry ExchangeThe event’s education program will feature 30 sessions, including Executive Perspectives, keynote presentations, industry partner panels, and technical sessions designed to address both strategic and operational priorities—equipping manufacturers with the insights needed to navigate rapid technological and market change.At the centre of this program is the Executive Perspectives Keynote Series, which brings together senior industry leaders to examine the forces shaping manufacturing in Québec and beyond. These sessions focus on competitiveness, investment, workforce development, and the role of advanced technologies in strengthening long-term industrial performance.A featured Executive Perspectives panel, “Powering Global Aerospace Leadership: Advanced Manufacturing at the Core of Québec’s Success,” will bring together leaders from MEQ, NGen, Bombardier, and GE Aerospace for a high-level discussion on the future of aerospace and defence manufacturing.The session will examine Québec’s position as a globally competitive aerospace cluster, supported by strong OEMs, a robust supply chain, and deep engineering expertise. It will also address the growing importance of defence within the sector, alongside the strategic considerations required to navigate both commercial and defence markets.Panelists will explore how advanced manufacturing technologies, including automation and artificial intelligence, are driving productivity, innovation, and sustainability across aerospace production. The discussion will also highlight how collaboration between industry, government, and innovation networks strengthens competitiveness and supports long-term growth.Together, these perspectives provide a forward-looking view of how Québec’s aerospace and defence ecosystem is evolving, and what is required to sustain leadership in an increasingly complex global environment.“Quebec’s manufacturing sector is at a tipping point where productivity is no longer determined only on the production floor, but also by the software and artificial intelligence attached to it. MMTS brings together executives, engineers, and suppliers who can bridge the gap between these two worlds. This is an opportunity to see how these technologies translate into real-world applications with the right equipment,” said Hugues Foltz, Executive Vice President, Vooban.Complementing this perspective, a keynote from Siemens Digital Industries Software, “Industrial AI Revolution, Measurable Success,” will demonstrate how artificial intelligence is delivering measurable gains across the manufacturing value chain, from design and engineering to operations and service. Additional sessions will focus on practical implementation, including how manufacturers can move beyond pilot projects and deploy scalable solutions that improve productivity, support real-time decision-making, and address ongoing labour challenges.MMTS 2026 will also provide opportunities for industry connections. An Industry Networking Reception on May 11 will bring together manufacturing professionals from across Québec to strengthen relationships and exchange insight, followed by a Closing Social on May 12 to continue conversations and reflect on key takeaways.A Timely Opportunity for Québec ManufacturersWith the next edition of MMTS scheduled for 2028, the 2026 event represents a defined opportunity for manufacturers to evaluate technologies in action, connect with industry leaders, and align their operations with evolving market demands. At a time when manufacturers are under increasing pressure to improve productivity, adopt new technologies, and remain globally competitive, MMTS serves as a critical platform to accelerate progress across the industry. MMTS brings together the people, technologies, and conversations that drive progress, offering Québec’s manufacturing community a clear opportunity to connect and move forward.About MMTSThe Montreal Manufacturing Technology Show is Québec’s largest manufacturing technology event, bringing together manufacturing professionals, suppliers, and industry leaders to explore advancements in production, automation, and digital transformation.About SMEEstablished in 1932 as a nonprofit organization, SME represents the manufacturing industry, including manufacturers, academia, professionals, students, and the communities in which they operate. We believe manufacturing holds the key to economic growth and prosperity, and champion the industry's potential as a diverse, thriving, and valued ecosystem. SME accelerates new technology adoption and builds talent and capabilities to advance manufacturing and drive competitiveness, resiliency, and national security. SME designs new ways to understand and solve problems, and our solutions advance the next wave of growth in manufacturing. Learn more at SME.org

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