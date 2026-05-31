The PGTAA Offers $100 Off Its Globally Recognized Golf Instructor Certification Program

Why the PGTAA can change your life

"PGTAA graduates work with golfers of all levels, from beginners to advanced players, while understanding the importance of customer engagement, retention, and long-term player improvement".” — Dr. Barry Lotz

LA JOLLA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Professional Golf Teachers Association of America (PGTAA), the world’s leading teaching-focused golf instructor certification organizations, is pleased to announce a special Father’s Day promotion offering $100 off its internationally recognized Home Study Golf Instructor Certification Program from June 1 through June 21, 2026.For fathers who have always dreamed of turning their passion for golf into a rewarding career — whether full-time, part-time, or during retirement — the PGTAA provides the opportunity to become a certified golf instructor through a flexible, affordable, and teaching-focused program.Unlike traditional golf organizations that divide their focus among tournament operations, merchandising, food and beverage, and golf course management, the PGTAA has spent the past 29 years concentrating exclusively on one thing: teaching golfers how to teach golf.“This Father’s Day, give Dad more than another polo shirt or golf gadget,” said Dr. Barry Lotz, J.D., Ph.D., Director of the PGTAA. “Give him the opportunity to share his passion for golf, help others improve their game, and potentially create a second career doing what he loves.”The PGTAA’s Home Study Certification Program allows students to study at their own pace with no time limit to complete the curriculum. Graduates earn the designation of Class “A” PGTAA Master Teaching Professional and join a global network of golf instructors dedicated to improving golfers of all skill levels.The program focuses on:• Teaching methodology• Swing fundamentals and ball flight laws• Golf psychology and player communication• Business and marketing strategies for golf instructors• Beginner, intermediate, and advanced player developmentThe Father’s Day promotion applies to all new enrollments received between June 1 and June 21, 2026.Additional benefits of PGTAA membership include:• Access to Preferred User Discount (PUD) pricing from major golf manufacturers• Continuing education support• Networking opportunities• Worldwide recognition• Annual membership benefits and instructor resourcesWhether Dad wants to teach at a golf course, driving range, simulator facility, or simply help others enjoy the game more, the PGTAA offers a pathway to making golf a meaningful and profitable part of life.For additional information or to enroll, visit PGTAA Official Website.About the PGTAAThe Professional Golf Teachers Association of America (PGTAA) is a teaching-focused golf instructor certification organization dedicated exclusively to training and certifying golf instructors worldwide. For nearly three decades, the PGTAA has been recognized for its emphasis on teaching methodology, golf psychology, communication skills, and player development.

Become a PGTAA Golf Teacher

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