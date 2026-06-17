DR. BARRY LOTZ’S LATEST GOLF EQUIPMENT REVIEWS CONTINUE TO REACH GOLFERS WORLDWIDE ACROSS LEADING GOLF MEDIA OUTLETS

Seven new equipment-focused articles covering some of golf's most innovative products, ranging from putters and shafts to footwear and fairway woods.

If I or my testing group have not personally tested a product, I do not write about it.” — Dr. Barry Lotz

LA JOLLA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- June 2026 — Dr. Barry Lotz , J.D., Ph.D., Director of the Professional Golf Teachers Association of America (PGTAA – www.pgtaa.com ) and a member of the Golf Writers Association of America (GWAA), continues to provide golfers with in-depth equipment analysis, product testing, and performance reviews through a growing network of respected golf publications worldwide.Over the past several weeks, Dr. Lotz has published seven new equipment-focused articles covering some of golf's most innovative products, ranging from putters and shafts to footwear and fairway woods. As always, these reviews are based on real-world testing by Dr. Lotz and his evaluation team, adhering to his long-standing philosophy:"If I or my testing group have not personally tested a product, I do not write about it."The latest reviews include:1. Tour Edge Exotics Max 9-Wood & Exotics Mini DriverA comprehensive review of two clubs designed to help golfers launch the ball higher, hit more fairways, and enjoy greater confidence throughout the bag. The article examines the technologies behind Tour Edge's latest offerings and explains why both clubs could become gamechangers for many golfers.2. L.A.B. Golf VZN.1iAn in-depth look at L.A.B. Golf's newest Lie Angle Balance putter, combining zero-torque technology with enhanced alignment geometry designed to help golfers start more putts online.3. Killer Golf Artifact™ PuttersA detailed evaluation of one of the most unique putter concepts in golf, featuring modular weighting and a proprietary approach to helping golfers adapt to daily performance fluctuations.4. Breakthrough Golf FORTA F2 ShaftAn analysis of a remarkably lightweight shaft designed to increase speed while maintaining stability and control, particularly beneficial for senior golfers and players seeking additional distance.5. Ben Sherman SS26 Golf CollectionA review of a golf apparel line that combines classic style, comfort, and modern performance, offering golfers a refreshing alternative in today's apparel marketplace.6. Kizik Lima 2 Hands-Free FootwearAn examination of one of the most practical footwear innovations available today, featuring Kizik's HandsFree Labstechnology that allows golfers and active individuals to step into their shoes without bending over.7. Additional Equipment and Technology EvaluationsContinuing his mission to help golfers make informed buying decisions, Dr. Lotz regularly reviews emerging products in shafts, putters, footwear, training aids, and game-improvement equipment designed to enhance performance and enjoyment.WHERE TO READ DR. LOTZ'S EQUIPMENT REVIEWSGolf GuideInside Golf CanadaGolf Vacations MagazineProfessional Golf Teachers Association of America (PGTAA)Connoisseur Golf & Travel ReportGolf Industry OnlineTop Ten Golf ProductsABOUT DR. BARRY LOTZDr. Barry Lotz, J.D., Ph.D., is the Director of the Professional Golf Teachers Association of America (PGTAA), one of the world's leading golf-teacher certification organizations. Known throughout the golf industry as "The Golf Whisperer," Dr. Lotz combines expertise in golf instruction, mental performance, equipment evaluation, and golf travel. He is the author of numerous books, including The Right Mind for Golf, The Right Mind for Putting, The Right Approach to Golf, The Back Nine: Embracing Golf and Life as a Senior, The Right Mind for Peak Performance, and 101 Things You Can Do with a Law Degree.

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