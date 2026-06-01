Gravitee Selected by MC (Sonae) to Power API Transformation and Hybrid Multi-Cloud Strategy

Portugal’s largest private employer to unify API governance and accelerate its hybrid multi-cloud and event-driven retail transformation with Gravitee

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gravitee.io , the leading platform for API, Event, and AI Agent management, today announced that MC, the retail division of Sonae and Portugal’s largest private employer, has selected Gravitee as its strategic API management platform, replacing Google Apigee. MC will partner with Gravitee to unify API governance across its entire organization and establish the architectural foundation for a hybrid multi-cloud and event-driven future.As part of a company-wide Tech Transformation program, MC is re-architecting its technology landscape to support 1,560+ stores and nearly €9 billion in annual revenue. By modernizing its API ecosystem, MC is preparing its digital platforms for IoT and event-driven architectures while empowering product teams with greater autonomy.MC selected Gravitee for its architectural flexibility and native event-driven capabilities. Key drivers include:- Centralized Governance: Enabling consistent API standards across all retail platforms, including e-commerce, loyalty, and partner ecosystems.- Deployment Flexibility: The ability to run gateways across SaaS, hybrid, on-premise, and multi-cloud environments.-Cost Predictability: Utilizing Gravitee’s gateway-based pricing, which offers more predictable licensing than consumption-based models.-Event-Driven Support: Native support for asynchronous APIs and protocol mediation, aligning with MC’s Solace-based event infrastructure."We are thrilled to partner with MC as they lead the way in retail technology innovation. Our platform was designed to give organizations like MC the freedom to manage both synchronous and asynchronous APIs across any environment without being locked into a single cloud vendor,” said Rory Blundell, CEO of Gravitee. “This partnership underscores Gravitee's commitment to supporting complex, enterprise-grade transformations.""With Gravitee, we're building the API foundation that will power the next generation of digital services at MC — from personalized retail experiences to IoT and event-driven capabilities. It's not just a platform migration; it's an investment in how we deliver value to our customers,” said Luís Monteiro, Head of EA, Platform Engineering, Infrastructures at MC.The Gravitee platform will support MC’s position as one of the most technologically advanced and innovative retailers — including IoT-enabled store operations and real-time event-driven architectures for enhanced customer experiences.About GraviteeGravitee.io, with a valuation of over $300m, is the open-source leader in Agentic AI, API & Event Management. The Gravitee platform empowers enterprises to design, secure, and govern AI-driven interactions across hybrid, multi-cloud, and edge environments. With a federated, agent-ready approach and native support for real-time traffic and autonomous agents via the Gravitee Agent Mesh, Gravitee enables secure, scalable, and intelligent connectivity in an increasingly complex ecosystem.About MCMC is a leader in the food retail sector in Portugal (Continente, Meu Super) and a major Iberian health and wellness player (Wells, Druni). As Portugal’s largest private employer, MC is increasingly recognized as a benchmark for technology-led transformation and innovation in the retail sector.

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