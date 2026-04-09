Gravitee Launches AI Gateway to Secure a Digital Workforce of 3 Million ‘Unchecked’ Agents

New Research Reveals 47% of Enterprise AI Agents Operate Without Oversight; 88% of Firms Report Security Incidents in the Last 12 Months

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gravitee, the leader in API management, today announced the launch of its AI Gateway, designed to solve the escalating crisis of AI agent management.Gravitee provides the critical infrastructure required to govern, secure, and observe the two paths every autonomous agent uses: the path to the Large Language Model (LLM) and the path to external tools.The launch addresses a critical security gap in enterprise AI: while firms have rapidly deployed a massive digital workforce, nearly half are operating without active monitoring or security.The launch comes as new research included in Gravitee’s State of AI Agent Security 2026 report exposes a dangerous gap in enterprise AI adoption. While large firms in the US and UK have deployed nearly 3 million AI agents - a digital workforce larger than Walmart’s global employee count - 47% of these agents are operating without active monitoring or security.88% of firms also report experiencing or suspecting an AI agent-related security or data privacy incident in the last twelve months."Businesses have shifted from asking 'Can we build an agent?' to 'Can we control what this agent sees and does?'" said Rory Blundell, Co-founder and CEO of Gravitee. "Our research shows that half of the corporate AI workforce is currently accessing data, discovering tools, and executing tasks without oversight.“With the launch of our AI Gateway, global businesses will now have access to a non-negotiable control plane required to run agents with the same discipline enterprises already apply to their APIs and event streams."The release reinforces Gravitee’s position as a GartnerMagic Quadrant™ Leader with significant upgrades to its core platform.The new AI Gateway capabilities are available immediately. For more information on governing the agent economy, Gravitee - AI Agent Management ENDSAbout GraviteeGravitee is the leading open-source platform for API, Event, and AI Agent management. Gravitee empowers enterprises to govern, secure, and observe their entire digital ecosystem - from synchronous APIs and asynchronous event streams to autonomous AI agents - within a unified platform. Recognized as a Leader in the 2025 GartnerMagic Quadrant™ for API Management, Gravitee helps organizations bridge the gap between protocol complexity and operational simplicity.

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