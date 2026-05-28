On the Geaux with LDVA – Memorial Day Edition

On the Geaux with LDVA Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs Issue 02 · Memorial Day Edition May 28, 2026 Keeping Louisiana Veterans Informed, Connected, and Moving Forward Col. Charlton

Meginley, USAF (Ret.)

Secretary, LDVA Secretary’s Message A Season of Service,

Recognition, and Remembrance This has been one of the most meaningful weeks in recent memory for Louisiana veterans and the LDVA family. From the halls of a U.S. Chamber of Commerce summit in Washington, D.C. to the roads of Baton Rouge, to ceremonies across our state, Louisiana showed the nation what it means to honor those who served. The State of Louisiana was named the 2026 Community Leader Impact Award recipient by Hiring Our Heroes at the 10th Annual Military Spouse Employment Summit. WalletHub ranked Louisiana 19th Best State for Military Retirees, a jump of seven spots. And the VA’s 2026 VBA Report confirms Louisiana is once again outperforming national averages in delivering benefits to veterans. On Memorial Day, our team participated in ceremonies across the state, including four state veterans cemeteries, all five veterans homes, and community ceremonies from Lafayette to Opelousas to Krotz Springs. We rucked six miles with Governor Landry and MG Thomas Friloux alongside 11,000 flags honoring Louisiana’s fallen. This is exactly where God has us, and our LDVA team could not be prouder to serve. Charlton Meginley

Secretary, Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs · Colonel, USAF (Ret.) Memorial Day 2026 Watch Our Memorial Day Tribute Video Watch Now → Story Highlights In Focus ■ Looking Back Louisiana Honors Its Fallen Across the State This Memorial Day Memorial Day 2026 was not a single event for LDVA. It was a statewide commitment. From the Memorial Day Garden of Flags at the State Capitol to ceremonies in Lafayette, Opelousas, and Krotz Springs, LDVA honored Louisiana’s fallen in every corner of the state. Secretary Meginley and the team participated in services at four state veterans cemeteries and all five veterans homes. Governor Landry, MG Thomas Friloux, and Secretary Meginley rucked six miles alongside 11,000 flags during Hero Hump 2026. Gold Star families were recognized at ceremonies across Louisiana. “May God bless our Gold Star families, who have borne so much sacrifice,” said Secretary Meginley. Watch the Tribute Video ■ Coming Up LDVA Women Veterans Celebration — June 5 at American Legion Post 38 The Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs invites all women veterans, transitioning service members, and veteran supporters to the LDVA Women Veterans Celebration on Friday, June 5, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at American Legion Post 38 in Baton Rouge. The event features a keynote address by Air Force veteran Anna Sanders, President of Louisiana Women Veterans. Attendees can take advantage of free professional headshots, complimentary lunch, a VA benefits resource fair, special awards, and networking. RSVP on Eventbrite. Register Now ⓘ Did You Know? Louisiana Is One of the Best States in the Nation for Veterans The U.S. Chamber of Commerce named Louisiana the 2026 Community Leader Impact Award recipient at the 10th Annual Military Spouse Employment Summit in Washington, D.C. The Boot program, championed by Governor Landry and LDVA, was a major factor in this national recognition for connecting transitioning service members and their spouses with meaningful employment. WalletHub ranked Louisiana 19th Best State for Military Retirees, a jump of seven spots from last year. The VA’s 2026 VBA Report confirms Louisiana is once again outperforming national averages in delivering benefits to veterans. Louisiana is on the move. Learn More → ★ Memorial Day 2026 Across Louisiana LDVA Served Statewide Hero Hump 2026 Baton Rouge Secretary Meginley joined Governor Landry and MG Thomas Friloux for the Hero Hump, a six-mile ruck through Baton Rouge carrying nearly 11,000 flags honoring Louisiana’s fallen from the Revolutionary War to the present day. Organized by Blue Star Mothers of Louisiana Chapter 1 and For Our Fallen. Lafayette Memorial Day Ceremony at Moncus Park Lafayette Secretary Meginley delivered the keynote address at Moncus Park in Lafayette. Thank you to Andrew Ward and The Boot for the invitation to honor the community’s fallen heroes. St. Landry Parish Memorial Day Ceremony Opelousas Secretary Meginley and Deputy Secretary Williams participated in the St. Landry Parish ceremony at the Yambilee Building in Opelousas. Thank you to Ms. Pat for honoring the sacrifice of this community’s veterans and Gold Star families. Krotz Springs Memorial Day Ceremony Krotz Springs Secretary Meginley honored the fallen at a third ceremony in Krotz Springs. Thank you to Ms. Ruth for the opportunity to participate and pay tribute to this community’s heroes. SELVH Memorial Day Program St. John the Baptist The Southeast Louisiana Veterans Home featured guest speaker Col. William “Bill” Morgan, USMCR (Ret.), a 30-year Marine Corps combat veteran and author. The program included a U.S. flag retirement ceremony, live entertainment, and jambalaya prepared by Dow Chemical. All Five State Veterans Cemeteries Statewide Memorial Day ceremonies were held at four of Louisiana’s five state veterans cemeteries — Southwest, Northwest, Northeast, and Central Louisiana Veterans Cemeteries — honoring the men and women laid to rest in these sacred grounds. The Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery ceremony was cancelled due to dangerous weather conditions. All Five Louisiana Veterans Homes Statewide Memorial Day services were held at all five Louisiana veterans homes, honoring the residents who dedicated their lives in service to our nation and the families who stand by them every day. Veterans Day at the Capitol Baton Rouge LDVA hosted a Veterans Day at the Capitol resource fair at the Louisiana State Capitol Rotunda on May 26. More than 15 veteran service organizations participated, and it was encouraging to see legislators take time to engage with these invaluable partners serving veterans across the state. ◆ LDVA in the Community Recognition, Honor Medals & More Hiring Our Heroes 2026 Community Leader Impact Award The State of Louisiana was named the 2026 Community Leader Impact Award recipient by Hiring Our Heroes at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s 10th Annual Military Spouse Employment Summit in Washington, D.C. The Boot program, championed by Governor Landry and LDVA, was a major factor in this national recognition. Gold Star Families Honored by Republican Women’s Club of Jefferson Parish The Republican Women’s Club of Jefferson Parish honored three Gold Star families, giving the Reed, Guillory, and McLeese families the opportunity to share the stories of their Soldiers and Marines. LDVA was proud to be part of this meaningful recognition. Louisiana Honor Medals Presented to Textron Veterans in New Orleans Secretary Meginley presented Louisiana Honor Medals to veteran employees of Textron in New Orleans, men and women who continue to support our nation’s defense industrial base and make a lasting impact in their communities. Shreveport-Bossier Named a Great American Defense Community Shreveport-Bossier was recognized as a Great American Defense Community, a prestigious national designation honoring communities that demonstrate exceptional support for military personnel, veterans, and their families. 📅 Upcoming Events & Calls to Action May

29-31 Sail 250 New Orleans New Orleans, LA LDVA is proud to support Sail 250 in New Orleans, a historic tall ships gathering commemorating America’s 250th anniversary. Learn More → Jun

5 Women Veterans Celebration American Legion Post 38, Baton Rouge Free headshots, complimentary lunch, VA resource fair, special awards, and keynote by Air Force veteran Anna Sanders. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Register Now → Jun

28 Freedom 250 Washington, D.C. Freedom 250 is America’s national celebration of the country’s 250th anniversary of independence. Join us as Louisiana honors this historic milestone. Learn More → Are You Getting All Your Benefits? Contact an LDVA Benefits Counselor — it’s free, confidential, and for you. Contact Us Today On the Geaux with LDVA Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs 602 N. Fifth Street · Baton Rouge, LA 70802

vetaffairs.la.gov · 1-877-838-5877