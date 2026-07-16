Media Release: 2026 Legislative Session Delivers New Protections and Benefits for Louisiana Veterans (Release #20260017)

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE July 16, 2026 RELEASE # 20260017

2026 Legislative Session Delivers New Protections and Benefits for Louisiana Veterans

By Daniele Palen, Director of Communications, LDVA

BATON ROUGE, La. — The 2026 Regular Session of the Louisiana Legislature has adjourned, and the Governor has completed action on the enacted measures below. One additional measure affecting surviving spouses will go before Louisiana voters this fall as a proposed constitutional amendment. The Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs (LDVA) tracked the session closely and reports that lawmakers approved several priority measures strengthening protections for veterans, expanding benefits for surviving spouses, and reducing barriers to filing disability claims.

Senate Bill 51, authored by Sen. Kleinpeter, creates a new state-level crime of fraudulent representation of military service or awards under Act No. 203, establishing state criminal penalties for falsely claiming military service, rank, or decorations, particularly in connection with fiduciary fraud against veterans. Stolen valor has been a federal offense for years, but this law gives Louisiana its own dedicated state charging tool, strengthening protections for Louisiana veterans against impostors who exploit military identity to commit fraud, including schemes that target veterans’ benefits. It takes effect August 1, 2026.

Senate Bill 180, authored by Sen. Foil, is a proposed constitutional amendment, designated Act No. 39, that would authorize the surviving spouse of a deceased veteran with a service-connected disability, who already receives the expanded property tax exemption, to transfer that exemption to one subsequent home purchased after the veteran’s death, under specified conditions. Louisiana voters will decide the measure at the ballot box this fall. If approved, the amendment would provide financial relief and housing flexibility for surviving spouses, allowing them to relocate without losing the enhanced homestead exemption tied to the veteran’s disability status, with the property tax provisions applying beginning with the January 1, 2027 assessment year.

House Bill 609, authored by Rep. Chassion, now Act No. 558, exempts veterans from fees for health records requested in connection with a disability claim before the federal or state veterans affairs departments, providing a one-time-per-facility fee exemption. The law removes a direct cost barrier to assembling the medical evidence required to file or substantiate a disability claim, supporting more complete claims and fewer delays from missing records. It takes effect August 1, 2026.

“These new laws reflect a legislature that takes seriously its responsibility to those who served,” said Secretary Charlton Meginley of the Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs. “From cracking down on stolen valor to easing the path to a disability claim, these measures make a real difference in the lives of Louisiana veterans and their families. Now, for the third year in a row under this administration, the Legislature has proven that it will be relentless in taking care of Louisiana’s veterans.”

The Legislature also enacted several additional measures affecting veterans this session. Senate Bill 105 (Cathey), Act No. 355, allows veterans to use their DD-214 as proof of eligibility for the Taylor Opportunity Program for Students (TOPS). Senate Bill 317 (Reese), Act No. 381, adds the chairs of the legislative committees on military and veterans affairs to the Louisiana Military Advisory Council. House Bill 436 (Dickerson), Act No. 73, authorizes veterans to serve as wardens at state and municipal parks. House Bill 450 (Kerner), Act No. 160, sets a 180-day minimum service requirement for veterans’ hiring-preference points in fire and police civil service employment. House Bill 62 (Dickerson), Act No. 529, adds the LDVA Secretary to the Louisiana Women’s Policy and Research Commission. House Bill 682 (Dickerson), Act No. 823, allows qualified veterans to serve as school guardians at public schools. Lawmakers also honored two fallen service members through House Bill 360 (Egan), designating a portion of Louisiana Highway 41 as the Sgt. Michael J. Guillory Memorial Highway, and House Bill 401 (Wright), designating the elevated portion of U.S. Highway 190 as the Lance Corporal Justin D. McLeese Memorial Bridge. All of these measures take effect August 1, 2026.

The Legislature also adopted two concurrent resolutions of note. Senate Concurrent Resolution 70 (Cloud) urges the U.S. Congress and federal administration to pass the Major Richard Star Act, which would allow combat-injured, medically retired veterans to receive both military retirement pay and VA disability compensation without offset. House Concurrent Resolution 89 (Owen) directs the Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism to study the feasibility of a museum and trail honoring the Louisiana Maneuvers, the WWII-era Army training exercises conducted across the state.

Two measures LDVA tracked closely did not pass this session. House Bill 175 (Hebert), which would have created a Veterans Service Grant Board funded by state lottery proceeds, passed the House but did not advance out of the Senate Finance Committee before adjournment; LDVA supported the bill and may consider its reintroduction in a future session. Senate Bill 208 (Cathey) would have amended the Louisiana PLUS Act regarding unaccredited veterans’ claims-assistance services, but was unable to pass following changes made during conference committee. Current law governing veterans’ claims-assistance services remains unchanged.

Louisiana is home to approximately 250,000 veterans. The Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs serves those veterans and their families through a network of benefits counselors, state veteran homes, and state veterans cemeteries.

Please visit https://vetaffairs.la.gov/news for the latest Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs releases, photos, and videos.

For more information, contact: Daniele Palen, Director of Communications, LDVA (985) 768-9996 LDVAMedia@LA.GOV