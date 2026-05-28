Jović Visits Toronto

The State Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia Damjan Jović, together with the Ambassador of the Republic of Serbia to Canada Stefan Tomašević and Consul General Dejan Eraković, visited the Serbian Orthodox Elementary School “Saint Sava” and the Cathedral of the Assembly of Serbian Saints in Mississauga, near Toronto.

The President of the School Board, Jovana Popović, briefed State Secretary Jović on the school’s educational activities and curriculum, while the pupils performed the school anthem for the guests.

Jović emphasized that Serbia, within its capabilities, stands ready to support the work of this school, bearing in mind that preserving the Serbian language among our children in the diaspora is one of the priorities of the Government of Serbia.

State Secretary Jović and the Dean of the Cathedral of the Assembly of Serbian Saints, Protopresbyter-Stavrophor Dejan Obradović, discussed the history of the church and the ways in which the Serbian community in Toronto preserves its spiritual, cultural, and national identity.

During his stay in Toronto, State Secretary Jović also visited the Consulate General of the Republic of Serbia, where he was acquainted with the work and ongoing activities of the diplomatic-consular mission.