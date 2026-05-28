Jovanović Opens the “Bloomberg Serbia Policy Outlook 2026” Conference

The State Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia Nevena Jovanović delivered the opening address at the “Bloomberg Serbia Policy Outlook 2026” conference, which brought together in Belgrade representatives of the financial, business, and technology sectors, as well as members of the diplomatic community and the media.

In her remarks, Jovanović emphasized that, despite complex global circumstances, Serbia has succeeded in preserving macroeconomic stability, maintaining economic growth, and retaining investor confidence, highlighting the importance of preserving the country’s investment-grade credit rating, increasing exports, and further developing the information technology sector.

Jovanović also underscored the importance of continuing major infrastructure and innovation projects, as well as preparations for the Specialized International Exhibition Expo 2027, assessing that it represents a significant development and investment project for the country.

State Secretary Jovanović further pointed to the importance of Serbia’s European economic integration, stressing that the country’s recent accession to the Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA) constitutes an important step toward deeper integration with the European financial and economic area.

In that context, Jovanović also highlighted the importance of economic diplomacy in contemporary international circumstances, noting that one of the priorities of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is the further strengthening of Serbia’s economic presence worldwide, the attraction of investments, the opening of new markets, and the development of partnerships that contribute to the long-term growth of the Serbian economy.