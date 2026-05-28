Jović Confers with Ontario Minister of Energy and Mines

The State Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia Damjan Jović met today in Toronto with Ontario’s Minister of Energy and Mines, Stephen Lecce.

During the meeting, Jović assessed that the recent visit of Serbia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Marko Đurić to Ottawa earlier this week had opened the door to a more intensive advancement of cooperation between Serbia and Canada, both politically and economically.

The interlocutors exchanged views on issues related to energy and natural resources, as well as on modalities for establishing cooperation between the Republic of Serbia and Ontario in these fields.

State Secretary Jović informed his counterpart about Serbia’s economic and development potential, emphasizing that he sees significant room for enhanced and mutually beneficial cooperation between Serbia and Canada across numerous sectors.

As he added, the restoration of the direct Belgrade–Toronto flight route also creates substantial opportunities for more efficient connectivity between people and businesses, while the large Serbian community in the Province of Ontario can serve as a valuable bridge for cooperation.

The meeting was also attended by the Ambassador of the Republic of Serbia to Canada, Stefan Tomašević, the Consul General of the Republic of Serbia in Toronto, Dejan Eraković, as well as Member of the Provincial Parliament and Parliamentary Assistant to the Premier of Ontario, Will Bouma.

State Secretary Jović also visited today the Serbian Orthodox Elementary School “Saint Sava” and the Cathedral of the Assembly of Serbian Saints in Mississauga.