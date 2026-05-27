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Agents learn safety tactics to improve readiness

The Division of Adult Parole Operations (DAPO) Division Training Unit recently hosted the Parole Agent Safety Tactics course April 29 through May 8.

The intensive training brought together staff from across CDCR to strengthen critical safety skills and reinforce operational field readiness.

The course focused on practical, hands-on instruction in weapons retention, defensive tactics, and takedown techniques designed to enhance agent safety and preparedness during field operations. Participants trained in emphasizing teamwork, communication, and effective response strategies.

Office of Internal Affairs participates in training for parole agents and special agents.
Safety tactics training with the Office of Internal Affairs special agents and parole agents.
Special training in Galt, safety tactics training, with the Office of Internal Affairs special agents and parole agents.
Special Agent Safety tactics training with the Office of Internal Affairs.
Division of Adult Parole operations special training in Galt.

A total of 39 participants completed the course including 20 from the Office of Internal Affairs and 19 from DAPO. The collaborative training allowed staff from multiple divisions to share knowledge, strengthen partnerships, and build consistency in tactics and procedures.

Instruction was provided by Division Training Unit staff Carla Fish, Eduardo Duran, Dina Aguilar, Ronald White, and Ricky Lindsey.

Office of Internal Affairs Instructors were Andrew Brown, Kyle Clanton, Victor Chavez, Jessie Ferguson, and Stephen Velazco.

DAPO instructors included Vanessa Sanchez, Jorge Vigil, Jaime Valdez, Anthony Gutierrez, Stan Kelly, Stephen Velez, and Phillip Rodriguez. Their experience and expertise contributed to the success of the program.

The course reflects CDCR’s continued commitment to professional development and staff safety. Training ensures employees are equipped with the tools and skills needed to effectively carry out their mission.

>> Learn more about becoming a parole agent.

Submitted by Parole Agent II Carla Fish
Division of Adult Parole Operations
Division Training Unit

Parole agents group photo.
Special agents holding their training certificates.

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>> Learn more about becoming a parole agent.

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Agents learn safety tactics to improve readiness

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