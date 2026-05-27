Wasco, KVSP Honor Guards serve at Peace Officers Memorial

The Honor Guard from Wasco State Prison-Reception Center (WSP-RC) joined law enforcement agencies from across Kern County at several Peace Officers Memorial ceremonies held throughout Bakersfield. The ceremonies honored fallen officers who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

Representing WSP-RC at the memorial events was Warden (A) A. Williams alongside members of the institution’s Honor Guard.

Staff from Kern Valley State Prison (KVSP) Honor Guard also participated in the downtown Bakersfield ceremony, keeping guard over the Peace Officers Memorial. They were joined by personnel from the Bakersfield Police Department, California Highway Patrol and Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

During the solemn observance at Bakersfield’s Peace Officers Memorial, honor guard members stood watch as dignitaries, community leaders, and faith representatives delivered heartfelt speeches and prayers. The speakers recognized the courage and dedication of law enforcement professionals who gave their lives in service to their communities.

WSP-RC Officer J. Bermudez had the honor of playing the “Taps” as a formal tribute to honor the fallen officers.

Kern County Sheriff Danny Youngblood spoke at the ceremony, offering a message of unity and shared commitment among law enforcement agencies.

“Although we wear many different uniforms, we are all members of the same law enforcement community,” he said. “We share one goal and that is to keep the people we serve safe.”

Various chaplains also offered prayers of remembrance and healing, followed by a moment of silence. The names of fallen peace officers throughout Kern County’s history were read aloud, ensuring their sacrifice is never forgotten. The ceremony was a powerful reminder of the dedication, courage, and selflessness demonstrated daily by peace officers across all agencies.

Submitted by Lt. F. Contreras

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