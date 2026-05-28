Cape Town Epoxy Flooring Company Solid Tech Flooring Completes Technical Course on Preventing Epoxy Floor Bubbles

garage epoxy flooring cape town

Solid Tech Flooring has completed a three-day technical training course focused on preventing bubbling and surface defects in epoxy flooring installations.

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Solid Tech Flooring has completed a three-day advanced training course focused on identifying and preventing bubbling defects in epoxy flooring installations.The course addressed one of the most common challenges in the epoxy flooring industry: the formation of air bubbles and surface imperfections caused by moisture, improper surface preparation, incorrect mixing ratios, and unsuitable application conditions.According to the company, the training forms part of an ongoing effort to improve installation consistency and long-term coating performance across residential, commercial, and industrial projects throughout Cape Town and surrounding areas.Bubbling in epoxy flooring systems can occur when trapped air or moisture rises through concrete during the curing process. Industry experts note that environmental conditions such as humidity, concrete porosity, and substrate temperature play a significant role in coating performance, particularly in coastal regions like Cape Town.The training included instruction on moisture testing procedures, substrate evaluation, primer selection, environmental monitoring, mixing techniques, and application timing, designed to reduce the likelihood of coating defects.“Epoxy flooring performance depends heavily on preparation and environmental control,” the company stated. “The training provided deeper technical insight into how bubbles form and the steps required to prevent them before application begins.”Practical sessions during the course focused on real-world installation scenarios involving garage flooring , warehouse coatings, and commercial floor systems. The company stated that the additional training will support improved quality control measures across future projects.The growing popularity of epoxy flooring in residential garages, retail spaces, warehouses, and workshops has increased demand for higher installation standards and longer-lasting coating performance.Solid Tech Flooring noted that professional installation practices, including proper concrete preparation and moisture management, are essential for achieving a smooth, durable epoxy finish capable of withstanding long-term use.More information about the company and its epoxy flooring services is available on their website.About Solid Tech FlooringSolid Tech Flooring is a Cape Town-based flooring contractor specialising in epoxy flooring systems for residential, commercial, and industrial properties. The company provides concrete surface preparation, epoxy coatings, decorative finishes, and durable flooring solutions designed for long-term performance across Cape Town and surrounding regions.

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