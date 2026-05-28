Typing Keyboarding Program Available for Amarillo ISD Schools

Typing curriculum supports student keyboarding skills and classroom technology instruction

Keyboarding is an essential skill in today’s classrooms. Structured typing instruction helps students build confidence and work more efficiently in digital learning environments.” — Rick Mesias, Sales Director at eReflect

AMARILLO, TX, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- eReflect Inc. announced that its keyboarding and typing curriculum platform, Typesy, has been approved as a vendor for Amarillo Independent School District under RFP Number 3689-24.07, Instructional Materials and Supplies and Software. The approval supports Amarillo ISD’s continued efforts to help students build practical digital skills that are increasingly necessary in modern classrooms.As digital learning continues expanding across K–12 education, keyboarding skills are becoming increasingly important for students completing online assignments, participating in digital assessments, and using classroom technology tools. Many schools are seeking typing programs that help students build confidence and efficiency using computers in everyday learning situations. Typesy for Amarillo ISD is designed primarily for K-12 settings. It supports these needs through structured keyboarding lessons, interactive typing exercises, and classroom-friendly reporting tools. The platform helps students improve typing accuracy, speed, and familiarity with digital environments while allowing teachers to monitor progress and assign keyboarding activities based on classroom goals.The typing curriculum can be integrated into existing instruction and supports students across multiple grade levels and skill ranges. By strengthening foundational computer skills and typing fluency, the platform helps students interact more effectively with digital coursework and online learning systems.In addition to typing instruction, Typesy also supports broader student technology skills and digital fluency through guided practice activities designed for modern classrooms. Typesy is first and foremost a K-12 program. While Typesy also has homeschool and individual accounts, K-12 education is Typesy’s main focus.Teachers and administrators interested in exploring Typesy’s keyboarding curriculum for Amarillo ISD can visit: https://www.typesy.com/amarilloisd/ ABOUT EREFLECTeReflect is an education technology company dedicated to improving literacy and learning outcomes through innovative digital tools. Its flagship products include Typesy, a comprehensive keyboarding and digital literacy platform used by schools and homeschool environments worldwide, and Wordela, a vocabulary learning system powered by adaptive spaced repetition technology designed to support long-term retention and language development.

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