Ohio - Based MUDFLEX® Introduces Innovative Hybrid Mud Pan System

Created by a professional drywall contractor,the MUDFLEX® system combines flexible silicone and stainless steel to improve comfort,cleanup,and workflow

We developed the MUDFLEX® system from real jobsite experience to improve cleanup, comfort, and efficiency for drywall finishers” — Bill VanValien, Founder of MUDFLEX® Tools LLC

YOUNGSTOWN, OH, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MUDFLEX® Tools LLC, an Ohio-based tool manufacturer founded by a professional drywall contractor with nearly 30 years of field experience, announced the continued expansion of its patented MUDFLEXhybrid drywall mud pan system designed to improve cleanup speed, comfort, and workflow efficiency for drywall finishing professionals.The MUDFLEXsystem combines a flexible silicone drywall mud pan with an optional stainless steel frame attachment that provides reinforced scraping edges and additional support while maintaining flexibility. The system was developed from real-world jobsite experience with the goal of reducing mud buildup and simplifying cleanup compared to traditional rigid metal mud pans.According to the company, the silicone mud pan is especially effective when working with quick-set drywall compounds because of its lightweight flexible design and EZ Clean non-stick surface. The stainless steel frame attachment adds additional depth, support, and traditional knife-cleaning edges for extended use with air-dry compounds and larger finishing jobs.“After decades in the drywall trade, I wanted to create something different that solved everyday problems professionals deal with on the job,” said Bill VanValien, founder of MUDFLEXTools LLC. “The goal was to make cleanup faster while still giving finishers the control and feel they’re used to.”The company states that the MUDFLEXsystem is protected by multiple U.S. patents and continues to expand its product lineup and online presence through e-commerce platforms, social media demonstrations, and direct-to-contractor sales.MUDFLEXproducts are currently available online through the company website and major e-commerce marketplaces in the United States and Canada.For more information, visit Mudflex.com.About MUDFLEXTools LLCMUDFLEXTools LLC is an Ohio-based tool manufacturer focused on innovative drywall finishing tools and accessories. Founded by drywall contractor and inventor Bill VanValien, the company develops patented products designed to improve efficiency, comfort, and cleanup for professional finishers and tradespeople.

Finish Faster⚡️ with MUDFLEX®

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.