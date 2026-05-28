Gauteng Roads and Transport on GTI operations

The Gauteng Provincial Government efforts to strengthen road safety and traffic law enforcement through high-impact stop-and-search operations has led to the Gauteng Transport Inspectorate (GTI) impounding and discontinuing unroadworthy vehicles.

During the week of 18 to 24 May 2026, intensified enforcement operations were conducted across the major metropolitan municipalities of Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni, and Tshwane in collaboration with the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC).

During operations, a total of forty-eight (48) private vehicles were impounded, including twenty-nine (29) in Ekurhuleni and nineteen (19) in Tshwane. Sixty-three (63) minibus taxis were also discontinued after they were found to have serious mechanical defects. These included faulty brakes, worn tyres, broken headlights and brake lights, as well as cracked windscreens, all of which posed significant risks to road users.

The inspectorate also continued its focus on major public transport corridors throughout the week-long operational cycle. As a result, the following was recorded:

One hundred and thirty-eight (138) vehicles were issued with discontinuation notices for non-compliance with road safety regulations;

More than two hundred (200) manual infringement notices were issued; and

Three hundred and thirty-four (334) electronic infringement notices were processed through GTI’s e-Force devices.

Other forms of non-compliance recorded during the operations included:

Sixty-seven (67) minibus taxi operators found driving without valid driving licenses; and

Twenty-two (22) minibuses operating without valid license discs.

In addition to traffic-related offences, the operations also targeted broader criminal activities. A total of six (6) arrests were made for offences including driving under the influence (DUI), interference with law enforcement officials, and attempted bribery.

Remarking on weekly results, Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, emphasised the Department remains resolute in its commitment to ensuring safer roads and restoring order within the public transport sector.

“Vehicle mechanical defects recorded are deeply concerning and continue to place the lives of commuters and other road users at risk. We appeal to motorists and operators to ensure their vehicles are roadworthy and safe for the road. On the other hand, we commend the work of the Gauteng Transport Inspectorate and various traffic law-enforcement agencies involved for their dedication, vigilance, and decisive action in removing unroadworthy vehicles from public roads and apprehending offenders who undermine the rule of law.”

The MEC further reiterated the GTI’s operations will continue and form part of a coordinated provincial strategy aimed at curbing lawlessness, combating criminal activity, and improving compliance with traffic legislation, particularly within the public transport sector. She indicated that sustained enforcement and visible policing remain critical in promoting a culture of accountability and responsible road usage across the province.

For more information, contact the Department’s Head of Communications Ms Melitah Madiba on 073 644 9935 or MEC’s Spokesperson Mr Lesiba Mpya on 078 450 9841 or email pressoffice.gpdrt@gauteng.gov.za

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