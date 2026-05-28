KPI Partners Achieves AWS Advanced Tier Partner Status in the Amazon Web Services Partner Network

AWS Advanced Tier Partner, cloud migration, data engineering, enterprise AI, Amazon Web Services, consulting, digital transformation, MAP funding.

This milestone is the direct result of the certifications, customer wins, and solution depth that our sales, engineering, alliances, and delivery teams have built together over the past years.” — Kusal Swarnakar, CEO | KPI Partners

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- KPI Partners a specialized cloud, data, and enterprise AI consultancy, today announced it has officially achieved AWS Advanced Tier Partner status within the Amazon Web Services Partner Network (APN). The designation recognizes the company's proven customer success, AWS-certified technical professionals, validated delivery capabilities, and sustained investment in cloud innovation - and marks a significant milestone in KPI Partners' strategic relationship with AWS.The AWS Advanced Tier is awarded to partners who have demonstrated real-world cloud deployment experience, maintained a roster of AWS-certified engineers, and established a track record of measurable customer outcomes across AWS-hosted workloads. Achieving Advanced Tier status places KPI Partners in an elite category within the APN, directly ahead of the program's foundational tier and one tier below the Premier designation.WHAT AWS ADVANCED TIER UNLOCKSAWS Co-Sell Engagement: Direct access to AWS account teams, joint pipeline opportunities, and ACE collaboration - improving pipeline quality and enterprise reach.Enhanced Funding Programs: Eligibility for MAP, POC funding, and partner investment programs that de-risk cloud commitments and accelerate time-to-value.Priority Technical Enablement: Advanced-tier training credits, bootcamps, certification resources, and early visibility into AWS roadmap and GTM motions.Stronger Market Signal: AWS Advanced Tier badge on Partner Solutions Finder - boosting discoverability and credibility in enterprise RFPs and vendor shortlists.Higher AWS Partner Visibility: Greater visibility within AWS internal ecosystems and regional teams, strengthening alignment with AWS field sellers.Expanded Marketplace & GTM Alignment: Stronger positioning for AWS Marketplace motions, co-sell acceleration, and joint customer transformation initiatives."Achieving Advanced Tier fundamentally elevates how we partner with enterprise buyers and AWS field teams. It unlocks co-sell motions, MAP funding, and joint go-to-market opportunities that directly accelerate time-to-value for our customers. This is the strategic foundation we've been building toward - validating our cloud data expertise and putting us in exactly the right position to pursue specialized AWS competencies and Premier Tier next."- Joe Malesich, VP of Alliances, KPI PartnersWHAT THIS MEANS FOR EXISTING CUSTOMERSFor organizations already working with KPI Partners, AWS Advanced Tier status delivers concrete advantages beyond a badge.Co-sell engagement means KPI Partners now works in active partnership with AWS account teams - accelerating deal cycles, aligning solution architecture earlier, and ensuring both consulting partner and cloud provider move in the same direction from day one.MAP funding gives eligible customers direct AWS financial investment toward cloud migration projects - reducing cost and risk of moving workloads, data platforms, and applications to AWS. POC funding enables validating AWS-native architectures and AI capabilities before a full-scale commitment.These are especially impactful across KPI Partners' core areas: data modernization, analytics on Amazon Redshift and QuickSight, and enterprise AI on Amazon Bedrock and Sage Maker.Advanced Tier also brings KPI Partners closer to AWS product and engineering teams - delivering earlier visibility into new AWS capabilities as customers' cloud, data, and AI programs scale.This further reinforces KPI Partners' delivery of cloud environments built for performance, cost efficiency, and enterprise-grade security - reducing infrastructure sprawl, strengthening governance, and lowering total cost of ownership."AWS Advanced Tier is a reflection of what our engineering and delivery teams have been doing in the field - solving real enterprise problems on AWS at scale. For our customers, this means sharper solution architecture, faster access to AWS co-investment, and a partner that AWS itself has validated. We're not slowing down - Premier is squarely in our sights."- Mayank Mishra, VP of Delivery & Solutions and Data Engineering Leader for AWS, KPI PartnersWHAT THIS MEANS FOR ENTERPRISE PROSPECTSFor organizations evaluating KPI Partners as a consulting or systems integration partner, AWS Advanced Tier status serves as an AWS-vetted proof point. The designation confirms that KPI Partners has satisfied AWS requirements for certified technical staff, documented customer references, validated delivery processes, and demonstrated AWS workload experience - criteria designed to give enterprise buyers confidence in partner selection decisions. Advanced Tier partners appear with elevated visibility in the AWS Partner Solutions Finder, the primary directory used by enterprise procurement teams and AWS account managers to identify qualified implementation partners.THE PATH FORWARD: AWS COMPETENCIES AND PREMIER TIERAWS Advanced Tier status is a prerequisite for pursuing two categories of further AWS recognition that KPI Partners is actively targeting.The first is formal AWS Service Delivery designations - including Amazon Redshift, Amazon SageMaker, and AWS Glue - granular, service-level validations that give enterprise buyers and AWS account teams deeper confidence in KPI Partners' hands-on deployment expertise across specific AWS-native services.The second is AWS Competency badges across Data & Analytics, Machine Learning, Migration, and DevOps - specialized designations that validate domain-specific depth, increase discoverability in the AWS Partner Solutions Finder, and signal readiness for complex, multi-workload enterprise programs.Both pathways, alongside the pursuit of Premier Tier status, represent KPI Partners' next strategic milestones on its APN roadmap - building on the technical and commercial foundation now established.ABOUT KPI PARTNERSKPI Partners is a global strategic partner helping enterprises redefine what's possible with Enterprise AI, Data, and Analytics. Founded in 2006, KPI Partners brings 20 years of experience and a team of 600+ consultants serving 300+ customers across Retail & CPG, Manufacturing, Financial Services, Life Sciences & Healthcare, High-Tech, Energy & Utilities, and Higher Education.KPI Partners' capabilities span four core areas: Enterprise AI (Agentic AI, GenAI, and Data Science & ML), Data & BI Services (Data Engineering and Business Intelligence), Platform Modernization (Data Platform Migration, BI Platform Migration, and Cloud FinOps & Governance), and Enterprise Software (Custom App Development and ERP Consulting).Through its proprietary migration accelerators for BI modernization, data platform migration, pre-built analytics for enterprise ERP systems, and GenAI, KPI Partners helps enterprises modernize faster, smarter, and with less risk. The company maintains strategic partnerships with Microsoft, Databricks, Snowflake, AWS, Google Cloud, and Oracle, and is ISO 27001:2022 certified and Great Place to Workcertified for six consecutive years.For more information, visit www.kpipartners.com

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