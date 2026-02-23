KPI Partners Launches Fully Transactable BI Migration Accelerator on Azure Marketplace

First fully transactable modernization accelerator strengthens KPI’s Microsoft alignment and simplifies enterprise procurement.

This launch marks a key milestone in our journey. Making our accelerator transactable simplifies procurement and scales delivery, replicating this model across accelerators to support customer goals.” — Kusal Swarnakar, Partner & CEO – KPI Partners

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- KPI Partners today announced that its Oracle BI to Power BI Migration Accelerator is now live as a transactable offer on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace . This milestone marks KPI’s first commercially transactable accelerator on Azure and reinforces its strategic alignment within the Microsoft ecosystem.The accelerator enables enterprises to migrate from legacy Oracle BI environments to Microsoft Power BI using a structured, repeatable framework designed to accelerate modernization while reducing implementation complexity.By making the solution available directly through Microsoft Azure Marketplace, KPI simplifies procurement and aligns its modernization capabilities with enterprise cloud consumption models.Advancing Product-Led Modernization on Microsoft Azure:The Azure Marketplace listing represents a significant step in KPI’s evolution from traditional services delivery to product-led transformation. Customers can now discover, evaluate, and procure KPI’s migration accelerator directly through their existing Azure subscription.This shift positions KPI as more than a systems integrator. It establishes the company as a provider of deployable, repeatable modernization accelerators built for scalable enterprise adoption within the Microsoft cloud ecosystem.What This Means for Enterprise CustomersThe transactable listing delivers tangible benefits:• Simplified procurement through existing Azure subscriptions• Consolidated billing via Microsoft• Faster evaluation and deployment timelines• Eligible spend alignment for organizations with Microsoft consumption commitmentsThis model reduces purchasing friction and accelerates analytics modernization initiatives while leveraging existing Microsoft investments.Strengthening Microsoft Go-To-Market Alignment:The listing also enhances KPI’s collaboration within Microsoft’s sales ecosystem. Microsoft sellers can position KPI’s Oracle BI to Power BI Migration Accelerator within their customer engagements, supporting co-sell opportunities and Azure consumption growth initiatives.This deeper ecosystem alignment strengthens KPI’s ability to support enterprise clients adopting Microsoft Power BI and Azure-based analytics platforms.Strategic Growth Roadmap:The Azure Marketplace launch represents the beginning of a broader strategy to bring additional modernization accelerators to Microsoft’s commercial marketplace in the coming months. KPI continues to invest in scalable intellectual property that supports enterprise cloud transformation and long-term platform optimization.About KPI Partners:KPI Partners is a trusted global strategic partner for Analytics and Digital Transformation solutions, backed by over 20 years of experience delivering innovation and sustainable growth across industries. KPI’s expertise spans Cloud Data Platforms, Data Engineering, Analytics, Business Intelligence, and Enterprise Modernization.The company maintains strategic partnerships with Microsoft, Databricks, AWS, Google Cloud, Snowflake, and ServiceNow, enabling enterprises to modernize, optimize, and scale with confidence.

