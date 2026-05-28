Kumo Partners Launches AgentDesk, a Subscription Service for Building Microsoft Copilot Agents

Productized service replaces the traditional model, putting two to three production AI agents into a mid-market company's Microsoft environment in about 6 weeks

Most companies don't need a full-time AI engineer. They need agents producing results immediately, not in the future. ” — Jon Iskow

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kumo Partners, a Microsoft consulting boutique specializing in Dynamics 365, Power Platform, and Microsoft 365 Copilot, today announced the launch of AgentDesk, a subscription service for designing, building, and operating AI agents on the Microsoft stack.AgentDesk replaces the traditional statement-of-work model with a fixed-fee engagement and an ongoing subscription. A client submits an agent use case through a structured intake, Kumo's team scopes and builds it, and the agent ships into the client's own Microsoft tenant. The entry point is a fixed-fee Pilot that delivers two to three live Copilot agents in less than six weeks, after which clients move to a monthly subscription that keeps new agents shipping on a predictable cadence. Every agent ships with documentation, source artifacts, and full client ownership.The service arrives as Microsoft accelerates Copilot Studio and Model Context Protocol (MCP) capabilities across Dynamics 365, Power Platform, and Microsoft 365. Industry surveys through 2025 paint a consistent picture: interest in AI agents is near-universal, but the share of organizations actually running them in production remains far smaller, with most still stuck in experimentation or pilots. Mid-market companies face an especially sharp version of the problem. They are too small to staff a dedicated AI team and too constrained to absorb six-month consulting engagements."Most mid-market companies don't need a full-time AI engineer. They need agents producing results immediately, not in the future," said Jon Iskow, co-founder and partner at Kumo Partners. "AgentDesk exists because the gap isn't ambition, and it isn't budget. It's operational. Our clients already know they want and need agents to remain competitive. They just need a predictable, productized way to get them built and into their environment."AgentDesk is structured around a five-stage flow: Submit, Triage, Build, Deliver, and Iterate, which has been refined across Kumo's work with clients, including the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association (NARFE). The Pilot itself follows a fixed shape: an environment readiness check in week one, a facilitated agent strategy session, two to three production builds, and a prioritized backlog of the next ten or more agent candidates so the engagement ends with momentum rather than a close-out report."The thing that made the subscription model possible was MCP," said Storm Anderson, co-founder and partner at Kumo Partners. "Once we proved we could let a Copilot Studio agent query Dataverse and update Dynamics 365 records conversationally, without a Power Automate flow in the middle, the build economics changed. We could ship in days what used to take weeks. So we productized it. And we ran the model on ourselves before we sold it to anyone."For Kumo, the model is less a new direction than a deepening of an old one. Since its founding in 2020, the firm has focused on helping mid-market companies get value from the Microsoft technology they already own, and AgentDesk turns that premise on the Copilot licenses many of them are paying for but not yet using.AgentDesk is available immediately for organizations running Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, or Power Platform. For more information, visit [https://kumopartners.com/agentdesk] About Kumo PartnersKumo Partners is a Microsoft consulting boutique founded in Chicago in 2020 and now headquartered in Miami. Co-founded by Jon Iskow and Storm Anderson, the firm specializes in Dynamics 365, Power Platform, Azure, and Microsoft 365 Copilot, and works from a single principle: help organizations maximize the value of the technology they already own rather than chase the next tool. Its clients span the public, association, and professional services sectors.Learn more at [https://kumopartners.com]

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