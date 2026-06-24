R. Dugan Construction Receives DBE Reevaluation Approval Under Updated U.S. DOT Standards

R. Dugan Construction, Inc., a California-based construction subcontractor specializing in storm drains and concrete structures. R. Dugan Construction, Inc. completed work on the Olinda Landfill Gas to Energy project in Brea, California, one of the company’s largest completed projects.

California infrastructure subcontractor led by Wendy Dugan continues DBE eligibility following review under updated federal certification standards.

This approval recognizes decades of work building a capable construction company, supporting our employees, and competing despite financial, bonding, and industry barriers.” — Wendy Dugan, President of R. Dugan Construction, Inc.

MIRA LOMA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- R. Dugan Construction, Inc., a California-based construction subcontractor specializing in storm drains, reinforced concrete structures, underground utilities, sewer systems, and related infrastructure work, has received approval of its Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) reevaluation following review under the updated U.S. Department of Transportation certification standards.

The reevaluation approval, received May 26, 2026, confirms R. Dugan Construction’s continued DBE eligibility after submission of the firm’s updated documentation, Personal Narrative, Personal Net Worth statement, and supporting materials. The reevaluation was required under the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Interim Final Rule (IFR), which changed how DBE and ACDBE firms demonstrate social and economic disadvantage.

Founded by Wendy Dugan and operating for more than 30 years, R. Dugan Construction has built a strong reputation in Southern California and surrounding markets for complex subcontracting work performed at the early stages of infrastructure and construction projects. The company performs reinforced cast-in-place concrete, drainage structures, storm drain systems, sewer structures, box culverts, channels, manholes, catch basins, concrete retaining walls, and related work for public and private construction projects.

“Receiving this DBE reevaluation approval means a great deal to our company,” said Wendy Dugan, President of R. Dugan Construction, Inc. “For more than 30 years, we have worked to build a capable and reliable construction business with the experience, team, and commitment needed to perform complex infrastructure work. This approval allows us to continue pursuing opportunities, supporting our employees, and contributing to important projects in the communities we serve.”

The updated DBE reevaluation process requires a more individualized submission under the federal rule. R. Dugan Construction’s filing addressed the company’s history, project experience, infrastructure capabilities, and continued eligibility as a DBE-certified firm.

“R. Dugan Construction’s approval reflects the importance of preparing a clear, well-supported DBE reevaluation submission under the new IFR standards,” said Paul Schneider of HIT Executive Consulting. “The updated process requires more than a general statement of disadvantage. It requires a carefully organized narrative, supporting documentation, and a clear connection between the owner’s experiences, business barriers, and economic impact.”

R. Dugan Construction’s continued DBE eligibility positions the company to remain active in transportation, infrastructure, and public works opportunities where certified DBE participation remains an important part of contracting, subcontracting, and supplier diversity efforts.

About R. Dugan Construction, Inc.

R. Dugan Construction, Inc. is a Mira Loma, California-based construction subcontractor specializing in storm drains, reinforced concrete structures, underground utilities, sewer structures, drainage systems, box culverts, manholes, catch basins, concrete retaining walls, and related infrastructure work. The company is led by Wendy Dugan and serves construction projects across California and other licensed markets. Learn more at rduganconst.com.

About HIT Executive Consulting

HIT Executive Consulting provides certification strategy, application preparation, DBE IFR reevaluation assistance, WBE and MBE certification assistance, certification denial support, other certification program support, and business advisory services for companies seeking supplier diversity and government contracting certifications. Since 2011, HIT Executive Consulting has helped business owners identify documentation, ownership, control, eligibility, business structure, operating history, and narrative issues before certification applications, recertifications, reevaluations, or appeals are submitted. Learn more at hitexecutiveconsulting.com.

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